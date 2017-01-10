Fylde’s squad strength boosts Bradley

AFC Fylde’s Dan Bradley says Saturday’s win over FC United of Manchester showes the value of a strong squad.

The Coasters moved nine points clear in National League North following their 3-1 victory, bringing their goal tally to 72 in just 24 games.

Bradley was on the scoresheet himself as the Coasters made it back-to-back wins and insists the squad is packed with options.

He said: “When we were 2-0 up at half-time, we probably expected to go back out there and see the game out comfortably, but that isn’t always the case.

“They got a goal back and it became a little frantic, but thankfully Matty (Hughes) came on and scored a great goal to give us some breathing space.

“That’s why we have a strong squad, so we have people on the bench that can come on and do that.

“It probably could have gone either way at times but we have the firepower to see teams off and that’s why we are top of the league table.

Fylde, now 7-2 on with the bookmakers for the title, pulled further ahead of the chasing pack after Kidderminster Harriers were thumped 3-0 by Salford City, but Bradley admits what happens elsewhere is simply a bonus.

He said: “First and foremost we had to do our job. There’s no point becoming too concerned with what others are doing if you aren’t producing yourself. Other results going our way is just a bonus, but to be a further three points ahead is very promising.”

Due to his old club Alfreton’s involvement in the FA Trophy, the Coasters have a free weekend and he’s looking forward to a well-earned break. Bradley said: “We have a two-week break and it’s important to keep focus.”

