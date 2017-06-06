Fylde sign Kidderminster left-back Francis-Angol

AFC Fylde have pulled off another transfer coup after reaching an agreement to sign Kidderminster left-back Zaine Francis-Angol.

The 23-year-old will officially join the club on July 1 on a two-year deal, with the option of a further year.

Full-back Francis-Angol was named in the National League North Team of the Year last season, alongside Coasters duo Danny Rowe and Dan Bradley, after an impressive campaign with the Harriers, who were runners-up to Fylde in Vanarama National North last season but missed out on promotion in the play-offs.

He is currently one of a select group taking part in the V9 Academy.

The academy is the brainchild of England striker Jamie Vardy and is designed to uncover the best non-league talent. Vardy helped Leicester to win the Premier League in 2015-16 after making his name firing Fleetwood into the Football League four years previously.

Londoner Francis-Angol rose through the youth ranks at Tottenham Hotspur before making the move to Scottish Premiership side Motherwell in 2011.

Following a highly promising season with their Under-19s, the then teenager made his first-team debut as a substitute against Greek club Panathinaikos in the Champions League in August 2012.

After four years north of the border, Francis-Angol joined Kidderminster in October 2015.

The Harriers were then in National League and he scored on his first start for the club.

Francis-Angol made 38 appearances for the Worcestershire outfit last season as they challenged the Coasters for the title only to finish six points behind .

The defender has also been a regular at international level, winning 18 caps for Antigua and Barbuda. He qualifies to represent the Caribbean country through his mother.

Francis-Angol follows fellow Kidderminster defender Jordan Tunnicliffe and Stockport midfielder Lewis Montrose to Mill Farm and becomes manager Dave Challinor’s third summer signing.