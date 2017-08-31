Fylde sign Wigan defender Burke

AFC Fylde have given their back-line a timely boost by signing defender Luke Burke on loan from Wigan Athletic.

The Coasters were already short of numbers in defence and Zaine Francis-Angol suffered an hamstring injury in Monday’s televised win over Barrow.

The 19-year-old right-back has joined the Coasters until the end of January and may well come straight into the side for Saturday’s trip to old rivals Halifax.

A product of the youth system at the DW Stadium, Burke captained the club’s Under-18 side and signed his first professional contract last summer.

He made five Championship appearances at the start of last season and played twice on loan for Barrow later in the campaign.

Burke has played three times for Wigan this season, all in cup competitions. He appeared in both games against Blackpool in the Carabao Cup and Checkatrade Trophy.

Fylde boss Dave Challinor told The Gazette: “We’ve been trying to sign defenders for a while at it has been a bit frustrating.

“We wanted to get one over the line before weekend because of Zaine tweaking his hamstring. It isn’t a serious issue and hopefully he will only miss the one game.”