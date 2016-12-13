Hughes’ happy return to Fylde line-up

Midfielder Matty Hughes was delighted to be back in Fylde’s starting line-up last weekend.

Despite featuring on a regular basis last season, Hughes had found his first-team chances limited this term, making just a handful of starts.

However, manager Dave Challinor made several changes for the FA Trophy visit of Brackley Town and Hughes impressed in an unfamiliar wing-back role as the Coasters experimented with a new formation.

Hughes said: “Personally I thought we deserved more from the game, so it was disappointing, but they had chances too, so potentially it could have gone either way.

“I haven’t been playing as regularly as I would like but I thought I did well. Wing-back is a new position for me but I had Josh Langley by my side and he helped talk me through the game.

“I’m used to playing much further up the pitch and the defensive side of my game admittedly needs some work but overall I enjoyed it. It was just great to be back in the starting line-up.

“We wanted to avoid a replay but we have brought that on ourselves. We will go to Brackley to win.”

The Coasters also face a Lancashire FA Trophy tie at Clitheroe next Tuesday but Hughes isn’t overly concerned about the fixture congestion.

He added: “It’s not ideal to have another game but that’s part and parcel of football. We are all used to lots of games around Christmas and it will be no different this year.

“We have some huge games coming up – particularly against Chorley – but as long as we keep on playing well and picking up results I’m sure we will be fine.”

AFC Fylde manager Dave Challinor has held talks with Blackpool boss Gary Bowyer over the last 24 hours with a view to extending Macauley Wilson’s loan spell.

The right-back’s current loan deal concludes on Saturday, when the Coasters travel Gloucester City in Vanarama National North, and Challinor wants to extend the agreement.

The Fylde boss could even push to extend the arrangement until the end of the season.

Challinor told The Gazette: “A lot depends on how it suits both of us and whether Blackpool need him, with injuries or player movement during the transfer window.”