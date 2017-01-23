Kennedy: AFC Fylde must make amends tonight

AFC Fylde full-back Tom Kennedy admits the performance during Saturday’s 3-2 defeat against Curzon Ashton was unacceptable.

The Coasters slipped to a third league defeat of the season at the Tameside Stadium and saw their lead in National League North cut to six points.

Title rivals Kidderminster Harriers and Chorley picked up maximum points from their respective games and Kennedy is keen to put things right tonight at Mill Farm against Alfreton Town.

He said: “It was a frustrating game to say the least. We’d had a good week’s training and a lot has been said in the dressing room.

“First and foremost, we need to get back to the basics and defend as a unit and I mean throughout the team.

“The performance wasn’t acceptable and the first thing we have to do is put things right on Tuesday.

“I think we were pretty comfortable until we conceded two goals late in the first half. It was just the individual errors and silly mistakes that have been costing us all season really.

“The only way we can rectify that is by working hard on the training ground and making sure these mistakes stop.”

Injury to captain Josh Langley forced manager Dave Challinor into a half-time reshuffle at the weekend and Kennedy was moved into the middle of defence.

He said: “I’ve played at centre-back before at various points of my career so it wasn’t that much of a shock to be playing there.

“We’ve lost the game at the weekend but it’s not the be all and end all. We’ve got to go again for the game on Tuesday.”