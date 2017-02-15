Let’s stick together says Fylde boss

AFC Fylde manager Dave Challinor is urging his squad to stick together as the season heads towards a climax.

Despite taking just one point from their last two games and awful luck with injuries of late, the Coasters remain top of the National League North table by seven points.

Captain Josh Langley was the latest key man to be struck down by injury during the 1-1 draw with AFC Telford United on Saturday, leaving Challinor with just one fit centre-half in the on-loan Dan Jones, who has only played once for the club.

The Coasters’ boss insisted: “Nothing has changed. We are still in a very good position.

“Every team has a sticky patch during a season, whether it be with injuries or disappointing results.

“The key is to stick together. We can’t feel sorry for ourselves. We have to be brave.

“We have to keep picking up points, and even though the last two results haven’t gone entirely to plan, we still haven’t lost consecutive games all season and I think that is very important.

“Now is the time to stand up and be counted. We are by no means under pressure. We just have to get on with it.”

Challinor was delighted with the debut display of Jones, who joined the club last Friday on loan from Grimsby Town.

“There were some very encouraging signs from Dan,” Challinor added. “He was solid at the back and looked a threat going forward.

“He did very well in difficult circumstances. It was a very positive start and he could prove to be a big asset for us.”

The Coasters are away to Brackley Town on Saturday.