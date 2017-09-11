Macclesfield v AFC Fylde: Young guns have fired us up says Finley

AFC Fylde midfielder Sam Finley was quick to praise two youngsters after their cameo appearance earned the Coasters a point against Bromley on Saturday.

Fylde found themselves two goals down at Mill Farm but the introduction of Jonny Smith and Serhat Tasdemir sparked a whirlwind two-minute second-half spell that saw the hosts pull level

Tasdemir, 17, making his first appearance of the season, dragged the Coasters back into the contest with a fine strike whilst Smith, 20, teed up Danny Rowe for the equaliser moments later.

Finley, who was handed the captain’s arm-band following Andy Bond’s withdrawal, admits he was disappointed with the first half performance, but hailed the impact of the substitutes.

Finley said: “I wasn’t particularly happy with the performance or the result because we wanted more from the game.

“We simply weren’t good enough in the first half. The gaffer hammered us at half-time, saying we weren’t winning our individual battles and that we had to improve.

“I slightly disagreed with him on a personal level because I thought I was doing okay.

“The substitutions after the break made a big impact.

“The two young lads, Jonny and Serhat, really made the difference. They got at the back four and stretched them and we managed to get the two goals. I genuinely thought we could have had another.

“The draw could look like a good point if we can follow it up with a win at Macclesfield tonight.”

While admitting he has been pleased with his own performances this season, Finley insists he would swap performances for more points on the board.

He said: “I feel like I have been doing well this season, but it’s not just about that.

“If I play well and we don’t win then I’m not happy. It’s a team game – I’d rather play average and pick up three points.”

The Coasters travel to Macclesfield Town this evening and Finley is anticipating a similar test to the weekend.

“Bromley tried to play and I thought it was a decent football match,” he added. “I think it will be the same this evening, which is rare in this league. Most teams have big target men and it’s about winning the second ball and battling.

“But from what I’ve heard and seen of Macclesfield so far this season they like to play football so we are looking forward to another good contest.”

The Silkmen, managed by John Askey, go into the match on the back of a 1-0 win at Solihull Moors on Saturday.