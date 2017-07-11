Marine 0 AFC Fylde 5: Match report

Fylde cruised to victory in their opening pre-season friendly on Merseyside.

Star striker Danny Rowe netted an early brace to put the Coasters in control before the game was effectively put to bed after the break, when Sam Finley lashed home.

The fourth was headed in by a triallist before Henry Jones arrowed home the goal of the evening to seal an impressive first run out for Dave Challinor’s side.

Challinor named a team for each half at the Marine Travel Arena, including a first appearance for six of Fylde’s seven summer signings.

Of those, left-back Zaine Francis-Angol provided the first real threat when he powered down the left and delivered a teasing cross.

The hosts hit back with a genuine chance of their own, when Matty Hamilton picked out strike partner Dean Shacklock, who poked his effort narrowly wide.

Andy Bond was a whisker away from giving Fylde the lead on the quarter-hour, when the ball broke kindly inside the area, but the midfielder shot inches wide.

Four minutes later there was a familiar ring to the announcement of the opening goalscorer. Rowe, who penned a new two-year deal last week, picked up the ball 25 yards from goal and took a touch before blasting a shot home.

Rowe clearly had the taste and went close to adding a second after shrugging off Liam Hollett and firing over the bar.

Seconds later and Rowe had his deserved second. Francis-Angol did exceptionally well to cut inside two defenders on the left and cross for Rowe, who teed up Jack Muldoon. The new man was thwarted by a top save from Steven James but Rowe was there to, rather fortunately, gobble up the leftovers.

The Coasters were enjoying themselves and Josh Langley’s looping header was nodded off the line by Paul Foy.

David Morgan was the next to see his effort cleared off the line, after Muldoon had capitalised on a goalkeeping error and put the ball on a plate for the midfielder.

The Coasters kicked off the second half with 10 changes but the same intent and took just three minutes to score again. Finley’s strike through a crowd of bodies from the edge of the area nestled in he bottom right corner.

Former Wales Under-21 international Jones then unleashed a vicious strike which second-half keeper Ben Barnes tipped over.

James Murray fashioned a rare chance for the hosts when he beat Taylor to a ball over the top but chipped wide.

The lead became four when Jones whipped in a cross from the right and one of the three trialists on display in the second-half powered a header into the bottom right corner.

The best was yet to come as Jones got his name on the scoresheet five minutes from time, rifling a exquisite drive into the top left corner from 20 yards. Fylde continue their preparations at home to Rochdale on Saturday.

AFC Fylde first half: Taylor, Ezewele, Francis-Angol, Langley, Triallist, Morgan, Trialist, Bond, Rowe, Muldoon, Triallist.

Second half: Taylor, C. Hughes, Daniels, Montrose, Tunnicliffe, Triallist, Jones, Finley, Triallist, Triallist, Tasdemir.