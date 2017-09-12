Match report: Macclesfield 2 AFC Fylde 1

AFC Fylde suffered last-minute heartbreak once again in the National League at Moss Rose.

Scott Wilson opened the scoring in shocking conditions but Jack Muldoon levelled up shortly after the break with his second goal of the season.

The Coasters were made to pay for missed chances during a rejuvenated second-half display, when Wilson raced through to clinch the points in added time.

Manager Dave Challinor made just one change to the side that came from two goals down to earn a draw against Bromley at the weekend, with Jonny Smith replacing Henry Jones on the left flank.

The unlikely figure of Lewis Montrose was the first to threaten when he was teed up by Muldoon on the edge of the area but his fierce first-time effort was deflected narrowly wide.

Sam Finley unleashed a wicked swerving strike that flew inches wide of the upright. Andy Bond dragged one wide of the opposite post moments later as the Coasters kept up their early pressure.

However, against the run of play, Macclesfield took the lead. Out wide on the right, Elliott Durrell crossed low into the six-yard box for Wilson to slide the ball home ahead of Simon Grand on 14 minutes.

The goal woke up the hosts and only a last-gasp challenge from Jordan Tunnicliffe prevented Scott Burgess from firing home.

Danny Rowe was close to bagging one of the goals of the season midway through the half when he met Bond’s cross with a thunderous volley from 15 yards that was a whisker away from the top corner.

Former Coaster Kieran Kennedy almost had a hand in putting Fylde back onto level terms when his back pass eluded goalkeeper Shwan Jalal but the ball rolled wide of the post for a corner.

Veteran Macclesfield midfield man Danny Whitaker should have put daylight between the sides on the half-hour, when he was picked out by Durrell within six yards but he somehow sliced wide of the far post.

The visitors were struggling to cope with the lively Durrell and Rhys Taylor had to save the midfielder’s long- range drive that skipped up off the zippy surface.

The half-time team talk from Challinor must have worked a treat and within four minutes of the restart the Coasters were level.

Montrose capitalised on a poor clearance and played in Muldoon, who lashed a strike at goal that was deflected into the bottom corner by Jalal.

Fylde had the wind in their sails and Rowe was unlucky to see a thunderbolt from the left arrow agonisingly wide.

Montrose was controlling play in the final third and his cute pass inside the full-back found the advancing Bond, who really should have done better one-on-one with Jalal.

A quick attack with 15 minutes to play almost saw the Silkmen restore their lead. Whitaker found goalscorer Wilson but his first-time volley flew just over the bar.

Fylde almost found a winner of their own five minutes later, when the pacy Smith raced on to a forward ball and beat Lowe before slamming a shot into the side-netting.

But as the game moved into stoppage time Macclesfield nicked the winner. Wilson latched onto an incisive through ball with seconds remaining and rounded Taylor before sliding the ball into the gaping goal.

Macclesfield: Jalal, Fitzpatrick, Lowe, Durrell, Wilson (Marsh 90), Baba, Kennedy, Hancox, Toure (Lloyd 66), Burgess (Arthur 82), Whitaker; Not used: Pilkington, Richards.

AFC Fylde: Taylor, Burke, Tunnicliffe, Grand, Francis-Angol, Montrose (Tasdemir 81), Bond, Finley, Muldoon, Smith (Jones 88), Rowe; Not used: Lynch, Ezewele, McCready.

Att: 1,065

Ref: M Donohue