New lofty heights for AFC Fylde

League leaders AFC Fylde are used to scaling dizzy heights this season – but not like this.

Without a game over the weekend, the Coasters squad bonded by visiting the Challenge 4 Change indoor activity centre in Manchester.

The 19,000 square foot arena offers a variety of tough challenges, including an assault course, tyre pit and a high-rope course which features an aerial trek 35 feet from the ground.

Manager Dave Challinor said: “It was a lot tougher than some of the lads expected. The squad were put through their paces and it was very enjoyable. It was a very worthwhile day and we will certainly be returning.”

The Coasters will be back in league action with a trip to Curzon Ashton on Saturday before returning to Mill Farm to face Alfreton Town next Tuesday.

Despite their blank weekend, Challinor’s side retained their nine-point lead at the top of National League North – and two of the three teams immediately below them have played a game more.

Darren Stephenson’s loan from Tranmere has ended, while Macauley Wilson’s deal runs out after Saturday’s game,though Fylde are in talks with Blackpool over extending the full-back’s stay.

Fylde are optimistic over the fitness of top scorer Danny Rowe, who picked up a knock in the last game against FC United of Manchester.

DANIEL AGNEW