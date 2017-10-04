New signing Taylor so well suited to AFC Fylde

AFC Fylde’s latest signing Jason Taylor is delighted to have finally sealed a move to the Coasters after long-term interest from the club.

The 30-year-old midfielder was an unused substitute in Tuesday’s goalless draw with Gateshead just hours after putting pen to paper on a short-term deal which runs until January.

Taylor has amassed over 350 League appearances in a career spanning over a decade with Oldham Athletic, Rotherham United, Rochdale (loan), Cheltenham and Northampton Town.

He spent last season with Fylde’s National League rivals Eastleigh and believes his vast experience will add to the Coasters’ squad.

Taylor said: “There was a bit of interest (from Fylde) a while back, so it has been on the backburner for some time.

“I originally got a call when Josh Langley picked up his injury but it has just come around again over the last few days.

“I’m really happy to get it sorted and can’t wait to get started.

“I’m predominantly a central midfielder but I can play at centre-half too, so hopefully that will help.

“I was with Eastleigh at the start of the season but I didn’t figure in the manager’s plans, so I cancelled my contract last week in order to get some regular football.

“I’m looking forward to getting some minutes under my belt now.

“I need to prove to the staff and the manager here that I am worthy of a place in the team and hopefully that leads to an extended stay with the club.

“The lads here have done really well this season after just coming up and they aren’t far off where they want to be.

“This league is very tight and a few wins would put us right in the mix.

“I came to the Bromley game a few weeks ago, when talks first started, and the side looked good.

“They were dangerous going forward but I know there have been a few late goals conceded this season, which is perhaps down to concentration.

“Hopefully, with my experience, I can come in and help on that front.

“The facilities here are top drawer and I’m very impressed with the set-up.

“It didn’t need to be sold to me – as soon as I walked in I was blown away and I’m delighted to get it sorted.

“I love the look of everything and the pitch is immaculate too.”