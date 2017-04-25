Record-breaker Rowe targets another Fylde landmark

Danny Rowe was “buzzing” after AFC Fylde secured the National League North title with Saturday’s 3-0 win at Boston.

Prolific striker Rowe netted twice as the Coasters were crowned champions with a game to spare.

The 28-year-old, now just one short of 50 goals for the season in all competitions, said: “Obviously we are all buzzing. It really is a massive achievement for the club, players and staff alike.

“We went to Boston to do a job and got it done very professionally. We could have perhaps got it done sooner but it makes no difference now.

“I’m so pleased for everyone – the players, staff, manager, chairman. It’s huge for us all. I wasn’t nervous before the game. There was probably less pressure with us being away.

“There was a better feeling within the group than there was last Monday at home to Bradford (when Fylde needed a stoppage-time equaliser for a 1-1 draw). We felt we had let ourselves down and we knew what we had to do.

“We started well, got the ball into good positions and put Boston on the back foot.”

Fylde opened the scoring from the spot and penalty-taker Rowe said: “I knew which way I was going straight away. I knew if I got the power and the accuracy I wanted, then he wouldn’t save it.”

Multiple record-breaker Rowe’s second strike at York Street was his 46th league goal of the season and Fylde’s 104th – both new benchmarks for National North.

Now he has his eyes firmly fixed on another record – much to the dismay of a riend!

He explained: “My mate Richie Allen keeps ringing up because I’m not far behind his overall goal record for the club (Allen scored 119, just three more than Rowe).

“I’m sure he will be on the phone again before Saturday asking me to go easy ... but that’s the next record I want.”

Fylde will be presented with the league trophy at the weekend, when Worcester City are the visitors to Mill Farm, and it’s an occasion that Rowe is relishing.

“We still need to put on a show as champions for everyone who pays to come and watch, but all the pressure is off us now. It will be fantastic to get the trophy in front of our own fans.”

DANIEL AGNEW