Roller-Coasters ride for Fylde’s Bradley

AFC Fylde record signing Dan Bradley was delighted to secure the National League North title after a roller-coaster end to the season.

Fylde forked out a record five-figure sum in September to bring in Bradley from Alfreton Town and the midfield man has repaid that faith with 11 goals.

Bradley admitted that his side would have settled for nothing less than promotion this season.

He said: “It’s brilliant to finally get hold of that trophy. It’s been a long season and there have been some ups and downs.

“Towards the back end of the season it was tough but we dug in and we’ve seen it through.

“As soon as I joined the club, obviously the goal was to get promoted.

I wanted to come in and score some goals and thankfully I’ve managed to do that.

“But overall I wanted to win the league and I’m delighted we’ve managed to do that too.”

Despite clinching the championship a week earlier, Bradley was adamant that the Coasters were keen to finish the season on a high with a result against Worcester City in front of their own fans at Mill Farm.

Fylde had fallen behind inside two minutes against the relegated visitors on Saturday.

However, they ran out comfortable winners with goals from Matt Blinkhorn, Danny Rowe, Andy Bond and Richie Baker.

Bradley added: “Going into the game, it would have been quite easy to go through the motions, but it’s testament to the team that we went out there, put on a performance and got a result to boot.”

Fylde will now enjoy a well-earned rest over the next six weeks, but Bradley admits he already has one eye on next season in the National League.

Bradley added: “I’ve not had chance to think about the summer yet.

“I’ll probably just put my feet up for a bit, relax and then get ready to come back raring to go for the tough challenge ahead next season.

“We have some very good players and a great set-up here. Everything is set up for us to be successful in the next league up too.”