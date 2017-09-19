Test of nerve for Challinor’s Fylde

AFC Fylde boss Dave Challinor admits his side looked nervy during Saturday’s 2-2 draw at Eastleigh.

A first-half strike from Henry Jones and a first of the season from Jordan Tunnicliffe helped the Coasters twice come from behind at the weekend.

The result leaves Fylde just one place outside the relegation zone, albeit with a four-point cushion, and Challinor believes late disappointment has been taking its toll on his side.

The Coasters dropped five points in stoppage-time from their opening 10 National League matches, most recently last Tuesday’s 2-1 defeat to Macclesfield Town.

Challinor said: “If we had picked up the points that we have deserved to this season then there would have been a completely different feeling about the result on Saturday.

“Towards the end I suppose the nerves begin to kick in because of what has happened on occasions this season. The game was really stretched and I wouldn’t have been surprised if either side had won it.

“The last 15 minutes of our games this season have become very open which, as a manager, leaves you on the edge a bit.

“We are creating plenty of chances but we are letting that happen at the other end too. It would have been a real kick in the teeth if we had got nothing from the game considering the effort that we put in.”

While Challinor admits any point on the road is a positive, he believes that his side must start backing it up at home.

The Coasters have won just one of their five league outings at Mill Farm this term, but Challinor is hoping to turn that into two against Woking this weekend.

He said: “I’m far happier than I was after Tuesday night at Macclesfield because we have managed to come away with something from a very long trip.

“We would have loved to win but we now have a week to work on things and make sure we are better next time out.”