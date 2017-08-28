TV debut well timed for Fylde after weekend of landmarks

Dave Challinor is delighted his AFC Fylde team have received a double boost ahead of tonight’s historic televised home clash with Barrow.

The Coasters go into the 7.45pm National League match on BT Sport - the first Fylde fixture ever broadcast live on TV - buoyed by their first win at non-league’s elite level and a new club goalscoring record for Danny Rowe.

Challinor said of Saturday’s 2-0 win at Hartlepool: “It’s been a little bit longer coming than we would have hoped for but it was thoroughly deserved.

“We have deserved to win games before this but we haven’t managed to, so to finally put that to bed is a big boost.

“The players will benefit an awful lot from it too because they have worked their socks off for this.

“Little lapses in concentration at the back have been punished so far, but we dug in and huge credit to the lads for coming to a place like this and putting in a really good performance.

“It was a convincing win and could have been even more so had we been a bit more clinical, particularly in the first half.”

Rowe was clinical late on to net his 120th goal for the club, passing the record of 119 he previously shared with Richie Allen, and Challinor added: “It’s a phenomenal record. To get that number of goals in just over three seasons is an amazing effort.

“There are doubters when you step up a division but he has proved them wrong. He would have liked to have scored more this season but that will come with confidence. He plays in a tough role but he did it brilliantly.”

There’s no time for Rowe or his team-mates to relax as Fylde face Barrow at Mill Farm and Challinor welcomes the quick turnaround.

The Cumbrians are above Fylde on goal difference after six games and Challinor added: “We have to recover now and back it up. It’s really good because you don’t need to motivate the players for TV games.

“The timing is good too because the league season is front-loaded (13 games in August and September), so the cameras should perk the lads up if they are feeling leggy.”