We must start changing our own luck says Fylde goal hero Tunnicliffe

Unlikely goalscorer extraordinaire Jordan Tunnicliffe was frustrated that his third National League goal of the season was in vain.

Summer signing Tunnicliffe gave the Coasters a half-time lead at home to Woking, chesting home from Henry Jones’ corner in a dominant first half display.

However, a nightmare 60 seconds shortly after the interval saw Woking net twice to laim all three points.

Defender Tunnicliffe netted in the opening day draw against Boreham Wood and has scored in the last two games, including the equaliser in a 2-2 draw at Eastleigh 10 days ago .

A run of five games without victory has left Dave Challinor’s promoted side one point outside the drop zone and Tunnicliffe insists it is time for the Coasters to start making their own luck.

The 23-year-old said: “I thought we dominated the first half. We had a 10-minute spell before the break with a flurry of corners and free-kicks. We should have gone further than one ahead.

“In the second half, they scored a very lucky goal but we had a lapse in concentration straight after and let another in. After that we just couldn’t seem to get back into the game.

“Jay (Lynch) barely had a save to make but we have ended up on the wrong side of the result again. You make your own luck in football and we need to take responsibility.

“We keep on saying we have been unlucky but it keeps on happening. We have to go back to the training ground and sort it out.

“There are fine margins between victory and defeat and we are on the wrong end of them at the moment.”

Fylde face a trip to the capital this weekend with a huge clash against former Football League side Leyton Orient and Tunnicliffe is keen to get straight back on the horse.

Tunnicliffe added: “I’m excited about the game. After a defeat, the first thing you want to do is get back out there on the pitch and put things right.

“We will be doing everything possible to achieve that.”

DANIEL AGNEW