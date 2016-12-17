We owe boss a top display says Fylde’s Dixon

AFC Fylde midfielder Bohan Dixon believes the squad is keen to make amends this afternoon for their midweek disappointment in the FA Trophy.

Fylde suffered their worst defeat of the season as they crashed out of the competition 4-0 at Brackley Town.

They now turn their attention back to the National League North programme with today’s second trip in three weeks to Gloucester City – Fylde won there 3-2 in the previous round of the Trophy.

The Coasters currently sit seven points clear at the top of the league table but Dixon insists they owe manager Dave Challinor a performance.

“Obviously we’ve got to get our heads down now,” the midfielder said.

“We’re seven points clear, so we’ve got a good head start on other teams and we’ve been training well all week.

“We’re going to crack on with the season and really go at it.

“Normally we would be off on a Wednesday but the gaffer was not messing around.

“He told us we had to be in for training, and although everyone was a bit tired we have to be ready to go.

“We owe him a little bit after the Brackley result.

“Everyone is keen to bounce back and show what we can do, as we have done for most of the season.

“No-one likes to get beaten 4-0 away from home, so everyone is really up for it.

“We’re going to go to Gloucester and make sure that we get the win.”

Towering midfielder Dixon has been a regular in Challinor’s side this season but is keen to add more goals to his game.

He added: “The games have been coming thick and fast, so you have to set up differently in some games than in others.

“Everyone in the squad is fit, so we’ve just got to keep training well and personally I try my best to keep my place in the squad.

“I see my best position as being just behind (top scorer) Danny Rowe – that’s where most of my goals and my assists tend to come from.

“That said, I don’t even know how long it is since I’ve scored – I need a goal! I haven’t scored for a bit, so I need to get back on the scoresheet and add a few more to my tally.”

The Coasters have a typically busy festive period ahead and Dixon is hoping it is a merry Christmas for his side ... whatever the weather!

“No-one looks forward to the cold weather around this time of year but we’re really up for it,” he said.

“We have a little break over Christmas because we’re not playing between Boxing Day and New Year’s Day, which we usually would.”

Those bank holiday matches are both against local rivals Chorley and Dixon added: “Hopefully we can train well and beat them at home and at their ground as well.”

