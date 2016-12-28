Wilson ready for revenge with Fylde

AFC Fylde defender Macauley Wilson is relishing another crack at Chorley on New Year’s Day.

The Magpies inflicted the Coasters’ first defeat at Mill Farm in front of a record crowd on Boxing Day.

Fylde still lead National League North by six points heading into the return fixture at Victory Park.

Full-back Wilson, on loan from Blackpool, admits the visitors were more clinical in front of goal.

The teenager said: “Everyone was really excited in the lead-up to the game but we just didn’t turn up, I guess. They wanted it more than we did.

“The first goal changed the game. We started on the front foot but they like to defend, and once they got the first goal it was always going to be difficult. We dominated the first 20 minutes and looked like scoring, but they killed us on the counter-attack and took their chance when it arrived.

“The second goal was definitely avoidable. It was a silly free-kick to give away. Their lad was left unmarked at the back post and finished well.”

Wilson expects another feisty encounter on Sunday and believes Fylde owe the supporters an improved display. He added: “It’s a derby, and it was always going to one where the blood’s pumping and you expect a few challenges and bookings. I’m sure the return game will be the same.

“We see it as a good thing to face them again so soon. We owe the fans a better performance because so many came down on Monday. Hopefully we can give them something back and get a better result.”

Over 3,800 turned out on Boxing Day and Wilson revelled in the occasion. “It was brilliant to play in front of that many fans. I’ve never played in front of a crowd like that before,” he said.

“A massive well done to the fans – they made it a really special occasion. Hopefully new fans who came enjoyed the day and we can start to make it more of a regular occurrence.”

