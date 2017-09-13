Win doesn’t please Fylde Ladies boss

Fylde Ladies continued their winning start to the FA Women’s Premier League season with a 2-0 home victory over newly-promoted Guisley Vixens.

The game started badly for Fylde as Greek international Veatriki Sarri fell awkwardly and needed hospital treat ment.

Laura Davies opened the scoring with a fine first-time strike from the edge of the box following a neat touch from Danielle Young.

Fylde keeper Alex Brooks made a good save from Ebony Njie and it remained 1-0 at half-time.

The hosts’ pace caused Guisley problems and the pressure resulted in a second goal with 10 minutes left, when substitute Lagan Makin’s cross from the left was forced over the line by captain Young.

This Sunday Fylde face Bury Women at Kellamergh Park in the County Cup and manager Conrad Prendergast believes there is still plenty of room for improvement.

He said: “I was less than impressed with the overall performance.

“At the end of the first half it was difficult to make out which team were new to the league and which were one of the league favourites.

“We did not play well or to the style we have spoken about time after time, so we must improve. We will be working hard so that we can achieve what we have set out to do this season.”