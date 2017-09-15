Dyche to assess best plan of attack

Sean Dyche admitted the switch back to 4-4-2 didn’t work as well as he would have liked.

Burnley have utilised a 4-4-1-1 system in their opening three Premier League games, taking four points away from home at champions Chelsea and Spurs, while losing 1-0 at home to West Brom in a game they dominated.

They beat Crystal Palace 1-0 at Turf Moor on Sunday, having started with Sam Vokes and record signing Chris Wood up front, but Burnley had only 35% possession, and the Eagles had more and better chances.

Dyche has looked for his side to evolve this season, to be fitter with the ball as well as without it, and, ahead of the trip to Liverpool tomorrow, he will assess which is the best way to combat the Reds at Anfield: “We wanted to see if it worked, we wanted to get into their back four early, so we deliberately played longer than we usually do. This season we’ve mixed it more, playing through the midfield.

“It worked to a degree, not as much as I would have liked and hoped, so we’re continually looking at different ways of flexing the team.

“We didn’t play as well as we have done, with the three in midfield, so we’ll look at it.

“Is it an anomaly? Is it because they were good? It’s our job to pick the bones out of it.”

Wood did, however, prove the matchwinner on his first Premier League start, with the only goal after three minutes: “Fantastic, he’s come in with a fantastic finish at Spurs, and his goal was sublime.

“He takes it so early and the keeper’s on his way out. It was an excellent finish.

“His all round game was - at the end he’s doing the ugly stuff, keeping it in the corner, to see the result off, a couple of important headers from set pieces. It wasn’t just his finish, but you want your strikers scoring goals.”