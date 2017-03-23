Fylde coast amateur football review: Sunday Alliance and West Lancs

The game of the day in the Bathroom Solutions Blackpool and Fylde Sunday Football Alliance saw division two leaders BES Utilities pegged back by a late Broomheads Estate Agency equaliser.

Lee Grundy and Dom Ritchie scored for the hosts and Jordan Casey and Kenny Cram replied in the 2-2 draw, which keeps BES 15 points clear of Broomheads, who have eight games in hand.

Second-placed The Bridge managed to take advantage by edging out The George 3-1 thanks to goals from Kyle Nixon, Gavin Annetts and David Whyte. Ryan Davis replied.

Jordan Brailsford scored for Highlands and Kevin Beig continued his scoring run for Kirkham Town as the sides drew 1-1. There was a hat-trick for Damian Clyson and a brace for Steven Turner in Lane Ends’ 7-2 win at Metrostars. Harry Gornall and Richard Lloyd completed their scoring as Michael Morecombe and Asa Widdup replied.

Westview won 5-2 at Up-Rite Scaffolding thanks to a brace from Jonathan Gough and goals from Thomas Whittaker, Jordan Bardsley and Clayton Jones. Adam Fishwick scored both for Up-Rite.

Anchorsholme kept up their division one title hopes with a 4-2 win at AFC Lane Ends Blackpool thanks to Daniel Smith’s double and strikes by Luigi Farina and Stephen Morrell. Ashley Casey and Matty Grime replied.

Craig Harding scored twice for Bloomfield Brewhouse but they were held by Wesham, for whom Dwayne Greenwood and Dean Smithen were on target.

In the Berrys Beds Division One Cup, Sam Dyer’s hat-trick hit a hat-trick in Belle Vue’s 5-0 win over Highfield. David Calvert and Andrew Duckworth scored the others.

The only game to survive the weather in the premier division saw A and P Autos bounce back from their cup disappointment with a 5-1 win over 21st Century Windows. Craig Worrall (2), Sean Kenny, Mark Sloane and Matty Askin socred, while Rory Davies replied for Windows.

Blackpool Wren Rovers missed a chance to go top of the West Lancashire League after their 3-3 home draw with Fulwood Amateurs.

Second-placed Wrens failed to take advantage of leaders Longridge Town’s fixture against Tempest United being among the four postponed in the premier division.

They fought back from 3-1 down to secure a draw that leaves them a point behind Longridge.

Carl Eastwood equalised for Wrens, who then fell two goals behind before two goals in three minutes by Brett Dawson and Danny Morris salvaged a point.

Dan Parkinson scored twice for Fulwood.

The teams were scheduled to meet again last night in the semi-finals of the Richardson Cup but that tie was postponed.

It has been rearranged for Garstang FC next Wednesday evening.

Thornton Cleveleys recorded a surprise 5-1 win at home to fourth-placed Euxton Villa. Mike McAlpine and Chris Hulme gave Thornton a and early two-goal lead but they had to wait until the 70th minute for Dominic Ritchie to bag he third.

Daniel Stoney and Adam Challoner added gloss to the win, which lifts Thornton to seventh in the table.