Fylde coast amateur football review: Sunday Alliance and West Lancs

Broomheads Estate Agency swept to the Bathroom Solutions Blackpool and Fylde Sunday Alliance second division title in style with an impressive 11-1 win at Kirkham Town.

Jordan Casey led the way with a hat-trick for the newly crowned champions, while Kenny Cram and Darren Heaney scored a brace each.

Further goals came from Ashly Royle, Neil Unsworth, Danny Green and Adam Heaney, while Adam Lee replied.

Broomheads also beat King Edward 8-1 in midweek, when Cram hit a hat-trick and Casey was also on the scoresheet again.

Jordan Finlayson (2), Ryan Hastings and Jack Gaffikin also scored and Rob Heritage replied.

Goals by Alex Prejmereanu and Otis Chambers couldn’t save Up-Rite Scaffolding from a 3-2 defeat against FC Albion.

Lane Ends drew 2-2 with Marshall Court, with Damian Clayson and Gavin Martin grabbing their goals ,while Chris Flynn scored both of Court’s.

Eddie Burke scored a hat-trick and Joey Crookall the other as The George beat Metrostars 4-2, with Gavin Barnett and Niall Coulding replying.

The second semi-final of the 50th Gledhill Cup will be contested next Wednesday between Blackhurst Budd and Kingsfield, who won through with a 3-2 victory over Exceptional Kitchens thanks to goals from Steve Hurst, John Whittle and Liam Jenks. The semi-final winners will meet Additions at Bloomfield Road on May 19.

Cup finalists Additions are one win away from securing runners-up spot in the premier division after a 7-3 win at home to Eurotech Blackpool.

Ashley Robinson scored four, while Nathan Hine and Paul Thompson also netted.

John Whittle scored a brace as his Kingsfield team won 3-2 away to AFC Rangers, with Michael Smales netting the other. Ryan Bradley scored both for Rangers.

Connor Williams scored all three goals for Appletree Finance in their 3-2 win at Exceptional Kitchens, for whom Simon Williams scored both.

In the Berrys Beds Second Division Cup semi-final, league champions Shovels needed extra-time to beat Anchorsholme, eventually edging it 4-3.

Their goals came from Kurtis Trinder, Aaron Fleming, Ross Jones and Joshua Walker, while Danny Smith (2) and Scott Thompson scored for Anchorsholme.

Shovels will face Bloomfield Brewhouse in the final at Fleetwood Town’s Highbury stadium.

Belle Vue completed their division one season in second place after beating AFC Jewsons Blackpool 5-2 in their final game.

Goals came from Phil Holton, Joe Caton, Chris Gardiner, Luke Guiness and Shaun Frankle, while Michael Banks and Tom Young replied.

Belle Vue will only hold on to runners-up position if Bloomfield Brewhouse fail to beat Jewson’s on Sunday.

Belle Vue also won 6-1 in midweek against Chris Allen Garages, with a brace apiece for Andrew Duckworth and Sam Dyer, and further goals from Luke Gunniss and Campbell Simpson. Anthony Bradley replied.

Athletico Tijuana also harboured hopes of second place unti l they lost 3-2 away to AFC Lane Ends Blackpool.

Conor Burns, Ashley Casey and Whyatt Riley scored for Lane Ends, with Rick Horrocks and Maty Parr replying.

Blackpool Wren Rovers are back on top of the Bay West Lancashire League after their 4-0 win against Eagley.

Gary Pett netted a brace, with Dean Ing and Will Robinson also getting their names on the scoresheet in Monday’s premier division clash.

It followed Wrens’ narrow 2-1 win over Garstang on Saturday, when Gary Pett and Nick Corless scored within three minutes of each other just before half-time.

Alan Coar replied for Garstang 10 minutes from time but Rovers held on for the win.

The win lifted Wrens above Longridge at the top courtesy of their far superior goal difference. Both teams have two fixtures left to play and meet each other on Saturday week.

Garstang bounced back from their defeat to Wren Rovers with a 2-2 draw at Tempest United on Tuesday which secured fifth spot.

Aaron Thorpe had given the hosts the lead after just eight minutes before Rick Coar replied.

Tempest thought they had won it 10 minutes from time when Elliott Hailwood put them back in front only for Coar to ensure the spoils were shared with an equaliser from the penalty spot

Garstang could yet climb to fourth, above Euxton Villa, by taking four points from their final two games.

In Division One, Lytham Town lost 2-0 at CMB on Monday night, when Matthew Carr and Matthew Chapman scored the second-half goals.

Lytham had better luck on Saturday, beating Hawcoat Park 4-0 thanks to goals from Danny Scarlett, Rob Nunning, Nathan Loftus and Ross Ainsworth.

Town stand ninth in the table and with one match to play can climb no higher.

Elsewhere, Wyre Villa went down to a 3-0 defeat at home to title favourites Haslingden St Mary’s.

Late goals from Alex White and a Tom Hulme brace left Haslingden three points clear at the top with two to play.

Poulton weren’t in action and slipped to third. They could yet finish second by winning their final game but fourth-placed Burscough Richmond are the only side who could still catch Haslingden.