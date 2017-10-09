Fylde coast amateur football review: Sunday Alliance, West Lancs, Anchorsholme

Blackpool Wren Rovers won the West Lancashire League derby with Garstang 1-0 as Bradley Gill scored the only goal five minutes before the break.

The victory pulled Wrens seven points clear at the top of the premier division and left them eight above Garstang.

Poulton are up to second in division one after hammering Lytham Town 11-1.

After a goalless half-hour, Max Landless broke the deadlock with a penalty and had a hat-trick by half-time.

Josh O’Neill scored Poulton’s third after Nathan Cook had pulled one back for Lytham and the hosts led 4-1 at the interval.

There were no goals for 20 minutes after the restart but then Poulton ran riot as Landless added a second hat-trick to take his match tally to six.

There were two goals for Allan Thompson, a second for O’Neill and a Josh Few strike to complete the tally.

Thornton Cleveleys bowed out of the Lancashire FA Amateur Shield in the most dramatic circumstances at Walshaw SC, losing a penalty shootout 5-4 after their second-round tie was drawn 5-5. Brett Dawson and Dominic Lawson both scored twice for TC, whose other goal came from Danny Stoney.

It was Lancashire FA Sunday Trophy action for some of the Blackpool and Fylde Sunday Football Alliance teams.

Broomheads Estate Agency led the way with an 8-1 win over Bamber Bridge thanks to goals from Jordan Casey (3), Kenny Cram(2), Dax Hoogerwerf, Darren Heaney and Adam Heaney.

Blackhurst Budd beat Middleton Town with goals from Michael Shorrock(2), Ben Seear, Mark Buchan and Jack Williams.

Station Lytham also scored five at Clifton Rangers, Ben McKay grabbing four goals and Danny Jones the other, while Steve McEwan replied.

The Saddle beat Southport Juniors 4-1 with Jordan Smith grabbing a brace and further goals coming from Jordan Wood and Mark Robinson.

Bloomfield Brewhouse edged out Ashton-on-Ribble 4-3 thanks to Craig Harding (2) Ben Perry-Acton and Matty Haycock.

Additions were unlucky to go out 4-3 on spot-kicks after drawing 1-1 with Winstanley Warriors, Nathan Hine grabbing their goal.

In the Bathroom Solutions Premier Division, Stephen Whitehead scored a double hat-trick as his team, FC Shovels, went top of the league after they beat Blackpool South 13-2.

There was a brace each for Ryan Tanser and Arron Fleming and further goals for Luke Smith, Daniel McGovern and Joe Higgins.

Goals from Thomas Adams, Nitisat Sirisom and David Giles gave 21st Century Windows a 3-1 win over Kingsfield for whom Steve Hurst replied.

Luke Robinson scored four and Juan Jimenez two as Appletree Finance beat FC Rangers 6-2 with Ryan Bradley and Damen Hancock replying.

In division one, E and P Publications won again this time against Anchorsholme with Sam Dyer scoring four and Andrew Duckworth a hat-trick in their 7-1 win with Daniel Horner replying.

Highfield Social won 4-2 at AFC Jewson Blackpool with Craig Worrall (2), Stephen Hughes and Sean Kenny on target, while Paul Boydell and Robert Moulding replied.

The New Albert moved up to third as Chris Truby (2), Scott Salanki and Josh Evans scored in their 4-3 win at Wesham for whom Richard Tomlinson, Josh Kirkman and Peter Clarkson scored.

Aaron Clarke and Karl McLeod scored a brace each as the Layton pub won 5-4 at BES Utilities.

Josh Sanderson also scored with Lee Grundy (2), Mitch Hadgraft and John Wigglesworth replying.

McNaughtons are five points clear at the top of division two after they won 3-1 against Layton Seniors courtesy of goals from Simon Annetts (2) and Martin Ireland, while Otis Chambers netted in reply.

Westview are second and beat Kirkham Town 2-1 with goals from Alex Trushell and Steven Rankine as Chris Danson scored a consolation.

Stuart Hammond, Macaulay Hoop, Michael Smith and Gareth Leadbetter scored as Marshall Court drew 4-4 with Wrea Green, for whom Chris Hastwell and Shaun Worden both netted twice.

Southport & Ainsdale 3 Anchorsholme 3

Anchorsholme lost this Lancashire Cup tie 4-3 on penalties but gave a great account of themselves against a side bidding to reach the final for the fourth season running.

Anchorsholme twice took the lead against the Mid-Lancashire League premier division leaders as Adam Heaney scored twice and Mike Nolan’s pressure forced an own goal.

Anchy could certainly count themselves unlucky as they hit the post twice and Nolan went agonisingly close to sealing victory with a late chance.