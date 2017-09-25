Fylde coast amateur football review: West Lancs, Sunday Alliance, Anchorsholme

Kenny Cram’s hat-trick set premier division leaders Broomheads Estate Agency on their way to a 7-1 win at FC Rangers in the Blackpool and Fylde Sunday Alliance.

Jordan Casey , Dean Hoogerwerf and Dax Hoogerwerf also scored and Damen Hancock replied.

Broomheads are level on points with Bloomfield Brewhouse, who beat Appletree Finance 6-2 thanks to a Ben Perry-Acton hat-trick and goals from Liam Orr, Craig Harding and Baz Davenport. Juan Jimenez and Mike Nolan replied.

Shovels move up to third after goals from Stephen Whitehead(2), Tom Ashworth, Joel King, Ryan Tanser and Aaron Fleming gave them a 6-3 win over Saddle, for whom Robbie Hunter, Danny Morris and William Robinson replied.

There were goals for Tony Whittle (2), Jonathan Broadstock, James Strangwick, Kevin Colwell and Liam Jenks as Kingsfield beat Blackpool South 6-0, while an Alex Evans hat-trick set 21st Century Windows up for a 6-2 win over Exceptional Kitchens. Robert Gradwell, Connor Pendergast and Matty Jones also scored and Simon Williams and Kyle Pieri replied as 21st move up to fourth.

Division one leaders E&P Publications kept their perfect record intact with a 4-0 win at BES Utilities courtesy of Sam Dyer(2), Andrew Duckworth and Shaun Frankle.

Highfield Social continued their great form with a 4-0 win over previously unbeaten Station Lytham, Stephen Hughes, Matty Wannell and two stunning Craig Salmon strikes sealing the points.

The New Albert won their fourth game in a row as Dani Marr, Reece Hughes, Liam Dowell and Josh Evans secured a 4-2 win at AFC Jewsons Blackpool, for whom Sam Bannister and Paul Boydell replied.

There were goals for Christy Donnelly (2), Jordan Bullen, Joseph Cornall and Michael Rose as Ma Kellys Showboat beat AFC Lane Ends Blackpool 5-4. Matty Grimes’ hat-trick and Connor Burns’ goal were not enough for Lane Ends.

Karl McLeod grabbed a brace as The Layton Pub beat Wesham 5-3. His brother Shane was also on target along with Connor Cooper. Rick Fisher and Aiden Aitchison scored for Wesham.

Clifton Rangers are the only team with a perfect record in division two after Robert Hanslip (2), Steve McEwan and Gavin Martin sealed their 4-0 win at the George.

Westview are up to third after their 5-1 win against Highlands. Steven Rankine grabbed a brace, with further goals from Rumal Edwards, Thomas Whittaker and Ryan Moore. Daniel Dean replied.

FC Layton Seniors had a stunning 8-1 win at Wrea Green thanks to goals from Josh Johnson (2), Nathan Bailey, Alex Louden, Martin Campbell, Giovanni Della Corte, Otis Lewis-Chambers and Samuel Daniels, Liam Kay replying.

And King Edward had their second 1-0 win in a row as Kieran Hindle’s goal saw them get the points against Kirkham Town.

FIXTURES

Premier Division: 21st Century Windows v FC Rangers, Additions v Kingsfield, Blackhurst Budd v Shovels, Broomheads Estate Agency v Bloomfield Brewhouse

Division One: FC Anchorsholme vAFC Lane Ends, BES Utilities v Station Lytham, E&P Publications v New Albert, Ma Kelly’s Showboat v AFC Jewsons Blackpool, Layton Pub v Highfield Social FC

Division Two: Boars Head v Layton Seniors, King Edward v Highlands, Kirkham Town v George McNaughtons v Marshall Court.

Blackpool Wren Rovers retained their four-point cushion at the top of the West Lancashire League with a 3-1 home win over Whitehaven.

Wrens were two up after 20 minutes through Joe Booth and Danny Morris, and although the Cumbriasns pulled one back before half-time Booth’s second in the last minute sealed the win.

Two goals in the opening 20 were also decisive for third-placed Garstang at Fulwood Amateurs. Tom Entwistle scored both as Garstang remain third, five points behind Wrens, despite Fulwood making it 2-1 with a second-half penalty.

Euxton Villa remain second as George Davies scored twice in their 3-2 win at Thornton Cleveleys.

Poulton suffered their first defeat of the season in division one as James Morley scored the only goal for visitors Lostock St Gerards after 20 minutes. Poulton can still catch both teams above them by winning their games in hand.

Lytham Town’s 5-3 victory over Stoneclough was only their second win of the season. Three players scored two apiece: Alan Greenwood and Kyle Henrdy for Lytham and Stoneclough’s Mark Gordon.

Wyre Villa twice found themselves two down at home to Kendal County but emerged with a 3-3 draw. Zach Crosbie cosed the gap to 2-1 at half-time, then Phil Smith scored their second and Ash Bradshaw clinched a point seven minutes from time.

FIXTURES

Premier Division: Turton v Southport H, Whitehaven v Coppull U

Division One: Crooklands C v Lostock SG, Fulwood Am Res v Wyre Villa, GSK Ulverston v Lytham Town, Hawcoat Park v MIll Hill SP, Stoneclough v Milnthorpe C

Lancashire Amateur Shield second round: Blackpool Wren Rovers v Slyne/Hest, Poulton v Monton, St Helens v Garstang, Walshaw v Thornton Cleveleys

Anchorholme returned to Mid-Lancashire League action with an 8-1 win at Southport Trinity.

The Anchors made light of the task, scoring four in each half, and the in-form Corey Harrison netted four himself.

Mike Nolan, Luke Robinson, Darren Heaney and Stuart Harris were also on target and Mike Openshaw saved a penalty.

Leaders Charnock Richard could only manage a draw at Walmer Bridge, meaning Anchors are just two points behind with a game in hand.