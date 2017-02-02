Fylde coast amateur football review: Wren Rovers in Shield final

Blackpool Wren Rovers will contest the final of the Lancashire Amateur Shield after defeating Tempest United 1-0 in last night’s first semi-final.

Nick Greenall scored the only goal in the first minute at Bamber Bridge FC, which will stage the second semi between Garstang and Burscough Richmond in a fortnight.

Thornton Cleveleys lost 3-2 at Whitehaven in the only game to survive Saturday’s downpours in the West Lancashire League premier division.

Seven of the eight fixtures were postponed, including Wren Rovers at home to Crooklands Casuals and Garstang’s v Coppull United.

Thornton fought back from two goals down but were unable to hold on for a point against Whitehaven. Dominic Ritchie reduced arrears and Phil Smith struck shortly before the break to make it 2-2 at half-time. However, Craig Robson scored the Cumbrians’ winner as Thornton remain eighth. Whitehave are 14th but have reduced the gap to four points.

The division one fixture list wasn’t affected as badly but did lose four fixtures to the weather.Lytham Town’s match away at CMB was among these.

Leaders Poulton took advantage of the postponements to secure a dramatic 3-2 win at Mill Hill St Peters.

Poulton came from two goals down, with Dylan Jackson-Coney bagging both goals for Mill Hill in the first half.

But Poulton produced a remarkable second half turnaround. Josh Few struck shortly after the break before Jimmy Gilmour hit a vital brace to seal the three points, his winner coming with just five minutes left.

This means Poulton extended their lead over Haslingden St Mary’s, whose game was among those postponed, to seven points. But the team in second place still have a mammoth six games in hand.

Dale Patten bagged four as Wyre Villa secured an impressive 4-2 win at Askam United. Patten scored twice inside 15 minutes and added two more after the break before Askam bagged two of their own.

Division One leaders Shovels beat Highfield Social 3-0 in the Bathroom Solutions Blackpool and Fylde Sunday Alliance thanks to goals from Jack Errington, Ross Jones and Paul Gaskell.

Second-placed Athletico Tijuana were made to work for their win against FC Highfield after goals from Adam Scholes and AJ Greenwood looked to have secured a comfortable win. But then a Ross Duckworth penalty six minutes from time set up a tense finale.

Third-placed Bloomfield Brewhouse slipped away from the leaders as Daniel Smith, David Rossall and Callum Tymon-Fletcher gave Anchorsholme a 3-0 win. They now move level on points with Bloomfield.

Belle Vue also slipped up at The New Albert as Stephen Whitehead(2) and Scott Salanki cancelled out Andrew Duckworth’s brace and Ellis Tortelly’s goal as they drew 3-3.

David Ball, Sam Bannister and James Burgess were on target as AFC Jewsons Blackpool beat Wesham 3-1, Dwayne Greenwood replying.

Division two leaders FC Albion’s game was called off and BES Utilities took full advantage to leapfrog them at the top with a 3-1 win against the George. Jack Porter scored all three and Joey Crookall replied.

There was a brace apiece for David Ireland and Jason Nuttall as Bridge beat Westview 5-2. Kyle Nixon was also on target and Jonathan Gough scored both consolations.

Elliot Ramsay, Kenny Cram, Callum Chadderton, Caiden Callaghan and Jack Gaffikin scored as Broomheads Estate Agency kept their perfect league record intact as they beat Lane Ends 5-0.

Highlands beat King Edward 2-0 thanks to Jordan Brailsford and Chris Jackson. Michael Morcombe and Asa Widdup scored as Metrostars beat Kirkham Town 2-1, with Lewis Mayor replying.

The only game in the premier division saw Additions beat S Royle Roofing 4-3 courtesy of goals from Dean Richards(2), Ashley Robinson and Stephen Chantler.

Karl McLeod scored two for Roofing and Aaron Clarke the other.