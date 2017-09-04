Fylde coast amateur football round-up

The Lancashire Sunday Trophy started this week and only two teams from the Bathroom Solutions Blackpool and Fylde Sunday Football Alliance were in action.

Kelvin Doran scored the only goal as AFC Additions won 1-0 at Bolton Lads and Girls Club.

Matty Wannell and Matty Askin scored in Highfield Socials’ 2-2 draw at Blackamoor Seniors but the hosts won 5-3 on penalties.

In the Premier Division, Bloomfield Brewhouse are top after their 6-3 win at Kingsfield.

Paul Gaskell led the way with a hat-trick, Ben Perry-Acton grabbed a brace and Craig Harding the other with Chris Edge, James Strangwick and Casson replying.

Kenny Cram grabbed four goals as Bloomfield Brewhouse beat Blackpool South 12-1.

Corey Harrison(3), Adam Heaney(2), Jordan Casey (2) and Darren Heaney also scored.

Ben Seear scored five as Blackhurst Budd beat Exceptional Kitchens 6-3 with Kyle Hendry (2) and Simon Williams replying.

FC Shovels drew 4-4 with 21st Century Windows.

Tyler Atack (2), Luke Smith and Joe Higgins scored for FC Shovels with Alex Evans (2), Connor Pendergast, Nathan Johnson doing likewise for 21st Century Windows.

In Division One, Station Lytham went top after Ben McKay scored five in their 8-1 win against AFC Lane Ends Blackpool.

AJ Greenwood scored twice and Darren Gutteridge the other as Matty Grime replied.

Ben Gibson and Lee Grundy scored as BES Utilities beat Anchorsholme 2-1 with Daniel Smith on target for the hosts.

The New Albert also won 2-1 at Ma Kellys Showboat thanks to goals from Gavin Catlin and Liam Dowell.

In Division Two McNaughtons are still top despite dropping their first points of the season at Westview, who clocked their first point with the 0-0 draw.

There was a hat-trick each for Robert Hanslip and Steve McEwan as Clifton Rangers beat King Edward 9-0, Ben Roxby(2) and Gavin Martin were also on target.

Jason Lee and Will McCooey scored in Kirkham Town’s 2-1 win against Marshall Court for whom Eugene Black scored.

The preliminary round of the Gledhill Cup took place too and The Layton Pub had a good 8-3 win against Wrea Green.

Karl McLeod scored four, Connor Cooper a brace, Rick Fisher and Stephen Farquhar also notched.

Josh Williams(2) and Jackson Ashworth replied for Wrea Green.

A Daniel Dean hat-trick set Highlands on their way to a 4-2 win at Boars Head.

Jacob Wharrie also scored with Ryan Searle and Liam Stephens replying.

The next Secretarys meeting will be held at Marton Institute this Thursday, September 7 at 7.45pm.

The shock in the West Lancashire League’s Richardson Cup was unbeaten premier division leaders Blackpool Wren Rovers’ 3-0 defeat at Euxton Villa. One up at half-time, the hosts wrapped up victory with two in four minutes midway through the second half.

Garstang came from behind to win 2-1 at champions Longridge Town. All the goals came after the break as Garstang hit back through Ryan Dodd and Jonny Hothersall.

Thornton Cleveleys fired five second-half goals to crush Slyne-with-Hest 7-2. Dominic Lawson and John Hay gave TC a 2-0 lead only for the visitors to pull level with two on the stroke of half-time.

The hosts ran rampant as Lawson had added his second, and Joel Durham and Stuart Dagger scored before a late brace from Brett Dawson.

Poulton took their unstoppable first division form into the President’s Cup, in which they won 4-0 at Kendal County. Poulton were three up at half-time with a Rob Hanslip double either side of Max Landless’ strike, then Matty Richardson completed the scoring.

Wyre Villa won 5-4 on penalties at Eagley after a 1-1 draw. The hosts took an early lead but Wyre were level by half-time through Stuart Danson.

Lytham Town won their tie last Wednesday 2-0 at Lostock St Gerard’s, Alan Greenwood and S Sears scoring

Anchorsholme were convincing 9-1 winners over Wilbraham in Mid-Lancashire League division one, taking the lead through Adam Parkinson after only two minutes.

Wilbraham equalised but last season’s top scorer Corey Harrison restored Anchors’ lead five minute later. Reece Russell’s goal and second strikes by Harrison and Parkinson made it 5-1 at half-time.

Man of the match Harrison finished with four goals and two assists, while Parkinson completed his hat-trick and Darren Heaney also scored.