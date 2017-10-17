Fylde coast amateur football round-up: Sunday Alliance, West Lancs, Anchorsholme

The first round of the Blackpool and Fylde Sunday Football Alliance’s Gledhill Cup produced a fair share of shocks, especially with both of last year’s finalists crashing out.

Holders Blackhurst Budd went out 5-4 to 21st Century Windows. Budd were forced to play 110 minutes with 10 men due to injury and it proved too much.

The game was tied 3-3 after 90 minutes before the visitors took the advantage in extra-time with goals from Alex Evans(2), Matty Jones (2) and Thomas Adams.

Brett Dawson, Marco Cobb, Will Watt and Max Landless replied for Budd.

Last season’s runners-up Additions faced division two leaders McNaughtons and this also finished 3-3. The tie went to penalties and McNaughton’s won 4-3.

Simon Annetts, Ryan Hewitt and Jason Nuttall scored in normal time, while Stuart Pratt, Scott Bradford and Ashley Robinson scored for the hosts.

Another division two side to knock out their premier opponents was Westview, who pipped Exceptional Kitchens 5-4 courtesy of Thomas Whittaker(2) Ryan Moore(2) and Kyrone Edwards.

The hosts’ replies came from Chris Moreton (2), Jake Swarbrick and Matt Nelson.

FC Rangers beat Clifton Rangers 3-1 as Ryan Hancock scored two and Damen Hancock the other. Rob Hanslip replied.Dax Hooger-werf scored four goals in Broomheads Estate Agency’s 7-1 win (Kenny Cram 2, James Daley) over Highlands (Daniel Dean).

Henry Wright scored four Bradley Gill three, Jordan Spedding two and Mark Robinson the other in The Saddle’s 10-0 win over division two Kirkham Town.

Division one leaders E and P Publications also caused a shock by thumping premier side Appletree Finance 9-2, Andrew Duckworth led the way with four, while Sam Dyer bagged a hat-trick, and Louis Grice and Ellis Tortelly also scored. Lewis Phillips grabbed both for Appletree.

FC Shovels beat Bloomfield Brewhouse 7-3, with hat-tricks for Jake Darnell and Aaron Fleming. Giovanni Tamburello scored the other, while Daniel McGovern, Ben Perry-Acton (2) and Ryan Blaney hit the consolations. Premier side Kingsfield narrowly avoided an upset, winning 4-3 on penalties against division two’s bottom club Marshall Court after a 3-3 draw. Jonathan Broadstock, Tony Whittle and Kevin Colwell scored for Kingsfield; Chris Flynn, Jake Whittaker and Stuart Hammond for Court. Lytham Station Tavern were 8-2 derby winners over Wesham thanks to AJ Greenwood (3), Ben McKay (2), Rick Horrocks, Danny Jones and Harry Greenwood. Rick Tomlinson scored two stunning strikes for the visitors.

Connor Burns, Nathan Rutherford, Matty Grime, Ashley Casey and David Jones scored as AFC Lane Ends Blackpool beat Anchorsholme 5-4 after extra-time. FC Layton Seniors beat Ma Kellys Showboat 5-1 with a brace each for Alex Louden and Jordan Penn, Jacob Orme with the other and Kristian Stephens the consolation.

Josh Evans, Chris Truby and Scott Salanki scored as The New Albert beat BES Utilities 3-2.

In the league, Boars Head beat Wrea Green 4-1 in division two as Prejmereanu Alexandru and Ali Hakeem-Habeeb scored twice. Chris Hastwell replied.

West Lancashire Football League premier division leaders Blackpool Wren Rovers let a two-goal lead slip to lose for just the second time this season.

Bradley Gill had put Rovers ahead with a quickfire brace but visitors Coppull United snatched the three points thanks to goals from Liam Hoyle, Nick Hooper and Ryan Steele.

Despite the shock defeat, Rovers remain six points clear at the top of the table.

Thornton Cleveleys climbed a few places to 12th after defeating fellow strugglers Burscough Richmond 3-1.

Dominic Lawson broke the deadlock in the 16th minute and Jake Walmsley doubled their lead just after the half-time break.

Jordan Lorde got one back for the hosts only for George McCauley to score three minutes from time to make sure of the three points.

In division one, Poulton kept up the pressure at the top of the table after beating Hurst Green 2-0 thanks to goals from Max Landless and Adam Sharrocks.

The result sees them remain second in the table, level on points with Milnthorpe Corinthians.

Lytham Town edged a tight game against Eagley thanks to Alan Greenwood’s second half strike, while Wyre Villa lost 5-0 at Hawcoat Park.

Anchorsholme moved up to second in Mid-Lancashire Football League division one with a thumping 7-1 win over fellow promoted club Chorley Athletic.

The Anchors raced into an early three-goal lead thanks to a brace from Corey Harrison and a Luke Robinson strike.

Athletic managed to grab one back thanks to a smart finish from Kieran Tickle only for Harrison to complete his hat-trick just before the half-time whistle.

Adam Parkinson, Adam Heaney and Matty Graffin added another three goals in the second period.