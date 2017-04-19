Fylde coast amateur football update: Budd are Sunday champs again

Blackhurst Budd have been crowned Bathroom Solutions Blackpool and Fylde Sunday Alliance champions for the third time in four years.

Exceptional Kitchens’ 4-3 win over The Saddle meant Budd cannot be caught in the premier division, Neal Williams and Matt Nelson both scoring a brace.

Blackhurst Budd themselves were in Berrys Beds Divisional Cup action and reached the final with a dramatic 2-1 win over Additions.

Budd led early on through Liam Frend but Additions pressed hard in the second half and deservedly equalised with screamer from Liam Forrest on 88 minutes.

But within a minute Budd smashed the winner through Danny Morris.

The division one title has also been sealed, Shovels clinching the crown in style with an 8-1 win over AFC Jewsons Blackpool in which Aaron Fleming and Paul Gaskell both scored hat-tricks. Tyler Atack and Ryan Tanser also scored.

The battle for runners up spot continues, though, as Andrew Duckworth scored twice and Jason Jewitt was on target too in Belle Vue’s 3-1 win over Athletico Tijuana for whom AJ Greenwood replied.

Bloomfield Brewhouse kept their hat in the ring as Liam Orr, Chris Glynn, Ryan Blaney and Craig Harding secured a 4-1 win at Chris Allen Garages, for whom Mark Ronson replied.

The Berrys Beds Divisional Cup final for division two will be between Broomheads Estate Agents and FC Albion, the latter coming through an enthralling game against the Bridge.

Albion led 3-0 through Nitisat Sirisom, Stephen Cauldwell and Mike Crossland before the Bridge hit back to draw level with a Kyle Nixon brace and David Morris. Sirisom scored a late second to seal Albion’s place in the final at Fleetwood Town’s Highbury Stadium.

Broomheads moved up to second place in division two as a brace apiece from Jordan Finlayson and Kenny Cram gave them a 4-0 win over Highlands.

Rob Heritage scored a hat-trick for King Edward in a 6-1 win at The George, where Ryan Willetts (2) and Callum Hitchon also scored. Billy Leahy replied.

Garstang got back to winning ways over Easter with a spectacular 6-1 away at Eagley in the West Lancashire League premier division.

Jonny Hothershall led the way with a hat-trick, while further goals came from Rick Coar, Alan Coar and Chris Byrne.

The win leaves Garstang fifth in the table despite their 2-1 defeat against Coppull United on Saturday.

Rick Coar also netted in that game, while Coppull won it through Callum Cant and Scott Hendy.

Blackpool Wren Rovers’ title hopes were dealt a blow when they could only draw 1-1 with strugglers Whitehaven.

Rovers took the lead courtesy of an own goal but were pegged back by Nick Holden and so trail leaders Longridge Town, who have a game in hand, by two points.

Wrens, who have four to play, contest tomorrow’s Lancashire Amateur Shield final with Burscough Richmond at county FA HQ in Leyland.

Thornton Cleveleys went unbeaten over the Easter period, drawing 1-1 with Southport Hesketh before beating Crooklands Casuals 3-1 to climb to seventh.

Oliver Wilkinson grabbed their goal against Southport, for whom Tom Mahamotho netted. Luke Noble, Adam Challoner and Daniel Stoney were all on target against Crooklands.

Braces from Josh Few and Nick Pugh helped Poulton see off Lytham Town 5-1 to remain in contention for the division one title. Danny Whittaker also scored, while Les Abbott replied for Lytham.

The win capped off a fine Easter period for Poulton after their 2-1 win against CMB on Saturday. Matthew Howard and Jonny Airey bagged their goals, while Mike McGinley scored for CMB.

Poulton are two points behind leaders Haslingden St Mary’s, who still have three games in han.

Lytham Town drew 2-2 on Saturday at Stoneclough, with Rob Hanslip and Danny Scarlett grabbing their goals. Kieron Yates and Jason Perry netted for the hosts.

Wyre Villa found themselves on the wrong end of a 5-0 thrashing at home to Burscough Richmond.