Fylde coast amateur football: West Lancs and Sunday Alliance

Blackpool Wren Rovers remain three points clear at the top of the West Lancashire League, having scored 11 goals to win twice over the past week.

Chris Morris scored a hat-trick and Carl Eastwood two in Saturday’s 6-0 win over Southport Hesketh, Danny Morris also on target.

Last Tuesday’s 5-3 win at Hesketh Bank wasn’t quite so straightforward.

It was 1-1 at half-time and the hosts wouldn’t go away, twice cutting the deficit to a single goal in the second half, but two goals apiece by Joe Booth and Jordan Wood, plus an Eastwood strike sealed it for the leaders.

Garstang are third in the premier division but Saturday’s 1-1 draw at Euxton Villa was an anticlimax after the 9-2 win at Slyne-with-Hest, where Ric Coar scored six.

After a goalless first half at Euxton, Tom Entwistle gave Garstang the lead but the hosts were soon level.

Coar bagged four in the first half en route to a double hat-trick at Slyne, where Entwistle and Ryan Dodd (2) also scored.

Thornton Cleveleys followed the 2-0 midweek defeat at Fulwood Amateurs with a 7-1 hammering of Coppull.

Oliver Wilkinson scored twice in the opening three minutes, including a first-minute penalty and it was 3-1 at half-time.

Dominic Lawson scored a hat-trick, with Joe Robinson and Mark McAlpine also on target.

Division one leaders Poulton dropped their first points with Saturday’s 1-1 home draw against Hawcoat Park.

Max Landless gave Poulton the lead after 10 minutes but Hawcoat equalised from the spot five minutes later.

Poulton brushed Mill Hill St Peter’s aside 6-0 last Tuesday as Ric Tomlinson scored three, Landless two and Dave Rossall the other.

Wyre Villa lost twice in the past week, Saturday’s 5-0 reverse at CMB following a 3-2 defeat by Lytham Town.

Two Tom Bell goals sealed Lytham first win, Ross Ainsworth opening the scoring. Town couldn’t build on this on Saturday, losing 2-1 at home to Milnthorpe despite Ainsworth’s goal.

Only a handful of games were played in the Bathroom Solutions Blackpool and Fylde Sunday Football Alliance but one in the premier division made a difference to the early-season table.

Exceptional Kitchens went level on points with leaders AFC Additions and Bloomfield Brewhouse on six points after their 6-2 win against FC Rangers.

David Warburton grabbed a brace and there were further goals from Simon Williams, Adam Zyda, Chris Moreton and Matt Nelson, while Damen Hancock and Cory Sellers replied.

The other movers are Appletree Finance, whose first win lifted them to fifth.

Lewis Phillips scored twice and goals Toby Parker netted the other in a 3-1 win at 21st Century Windows, for whom Matty Jones was on target.

McNaughton’s continue to set a hot early pace at the top of division two, Simon Annetts scoring twice in their third straight victory, 3-1 at Highlands. David Ireland scored the other and Chris Jackson was on target for Highlands.

Boars Head are three points behind but also on maximum points after Alexandru Prejmereanu scored four in their 8-2 win at Westview.

John Gee (2) ,Ryan Wilson and Terence Chinn completed the scoring, while Thomas Whittaker and Alex Trushell scored for the hosts.

Finally Layton Seniors won their first game of the season, 5-2 against King Edward.

Dan Lean and Christopher Whalley scored two goals apiece, with Alex Louden grabbing the other.

Stephen Peters and Rob Heritage were the scorers for King Edwards.