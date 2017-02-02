Fylde coast girls’ football: Blackpool FC, YMCA and Rossall

Academy Juniors U16 2 Blackpool FC Girls U16 5

Academy’s 3G pitch was most welcome considering the recent weather, though the home side’s experience of it helped them start the quicker, hitting the bar in the second minute and a post in the fourth.

Having ridden their luck, the Pool settled down and threatened when Beth Slater went close, then on 12 minutes Ellie Spooner’s through ball was clinically finished by Slater.

Within a minute an excellent move involving Grace Gordon and Leah Fielding was finished by Slater to double their lead. The purple patch continued as Spooner’s astute pass was finished by Fielding after 15 minutes.

Alexis Hilton made it four three minutes later but the hosts pulled one back. It remained 4-1 until half-time as both keepers were tested.

The visitors sprinted out of the blocks for the second half and Hannah Bettison made it five. Fielding had an effort saved before Academy scored a from the penalty spot.

The final 25 minutes brought chances at both ends but no goals as Megan Eadie and Natasha Webster kept Academy at bay.

Bispham 1 Blackpool FC U12 15

Four-goal Abigail Porter was player of the match in this West Lancashire Girls’ League encounter.

Abigail wasn’t top scorer, though as Emma Sidall scored five in the second half, with two apiece for Alicia Trewin and Anya Menzies. The other scorers in this highly convincing display were Alice O’Brien and Maddie Lewis, though Blackpool were denied a clean sheet by Bispham’s very late consolation.

YMCA Under-13 26 Great Harwood Rovers 1

The North Valley and Burnley Unity League leaders were far too strong for struggling Rovers.

Goals came at regular intervals, with the visitors claiming a consolation in the second half.

Ellie McNally bagged eight, with Isabelle Kells weighing in with seven. Also on target were Annabelle Jackson (3), Honey Griffith (2), Georgia Norman (2), Saisha Bracken (2), Lara Pilling and Megan Lewis.

This was the beginning of a new venture for Rossall School – their girls playing competitive football!

The first fixture was a home game against Stonyhurst.

The girls were enthusiastic and optimistic for their first match.

For most of the game it was even and the Rossall girls had many attempts at goal.

Monica Diaz Seara almost converted a great pass from Grace Gordon but was thwarted by the Stonyhurst defenders.

Despite excellent defensive play from Francesca Smith, Stonyhurst scored what proved the winning goal late in the first half.

Rossall, despite many attempts from Anna Gaube and Grace Gordon, were unable to equalise.

However, all the girls who played were undeterred by the weather and showed great spirit and teamwork.

This was a good first performance from a squad that showed definite promise.

Monica Diaz Seara was named Rossall’s player of the match.