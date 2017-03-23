Fylde coast junior football round-up

There were only a handful of games played in the Gold Bond Blackpool and District Youth Football League as the weather caused disruption across the Fylde coast, with even the Hogan Cup semi-finals being called off.

But in the U13 Alpha Gold Division, YMCA bounced back well from last weekend’s Hogan Cup exit to draw 1-1 with league leaders Foxhall.

The blustery conditions and squally showers made it difficult for both teams but Foxhall enjoyed more of the possession in the first half,with the advantage of the diagonal wind behind them.

Although YMCA were on the back foot in the early stages, their defence remained determined and resolute and allowed Foxhall very few clear cut chances, although keeper Kian Dodgson was forced into making some vital saves.

YMCA grew into the game as the half wore on and snatched the lead in the 25th minute, when a low cross from the left posed problems for the Foxhall defence and the impressive Angelo Vinci fired home from close range.

Their lead lasted only five minutes, though, with the visitors finally making a breakthrough to grab an equaliser through Aiden Wright and it remained 1-1 at the interval.

With the elements in their favour after the restart, YMCA were took control. Foxhall still managed the occasional raid into the YMCA half but found their rearguard solid.

Although YMCA launched countless attacks during the second half, they couldn’t find another goal and the game ended all square with a point apiece.

Harry Dyer and Nat Gili-Ross both had fine games for YMCA.

In the Silver League, leaders Layton were held to a 2-2 draw at BJFF Vipers.

Billy Ogden and Ryan Jones scored for Layton, and Brandon Tauber and Kieran Tobin for Vipers, for whom Robbie Livesey put in a man of the match performance.

The result still puts Layton in the driving seat as second placed Thornton Cleveleys Whites were also held 4-4 by Kirkham Reds (see separate report).

Goals from Kallum Illingworth, Kyle Costin, Louis Eunson and Dion Latham ensured Lytham Maroons were the only winners of the day as they beat FC Rangers 4-1, with Justin Smith replying .

Blackpool FC Under-12 Girls were beaten 3-0 at Preston North End in the Challenge Cup. All the goals came in the first half, and although Blackpool played much better in the second they could not break through a well-organised defence.