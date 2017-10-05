Fylde coast youth football review: Blackpool and District League, BFC girls, YMCA

The Blackpool and District Youth League’s Under-18 matches included some very close games.

Staining Juniors came out on top 4-3 against a good Blackpool Rangers side. Scorers for Staining were Matt Crooks, Seth Laycock, Kurtis Webster and Matt Webster.

Another close contest was played out at Common Edge between Foxhall Hoops and AFC Blackpool.

AFC took the lead through a strike from distance by Kieran Whitehouse. This was soon followed by a tap-in by Marcus Schofield to make it 2-0.

Foxhall never gave up and were rewarded with a terrific strike by Dillon Ward. A penalty then gave Foxhall the equaliser.

This roused AFC, who piled on the pressure to force some tremendous saves from Ellis Sutherland before a cross from the left was missed by everyone, leaving Callum Gellatly a tap-in at the back post to seal victory for AFC.

Clifton Rangers played St Annes and went to the top of the table by winning 6-1. Goals came from Jack Butler 2, Finley Clarkson, Alex Ingle, Joe Holden and Alfie Tomlinson. The other U18s match was between FC Rangers and Kirkham Juniors, the later winning 4-0 (see centre pages).

The only Under-14s league match took place between Lytham Juniors teams Maroons and Blues.

This was a hard-fought contest, resulting in a 1-1 draw and keeping the teams level on points. On target for the Blues was Eryk Zogo.

Other U14s teams were competed in the Lancashire Cup with mixed fortunes. Conditions were not good, with heavy rain and strong winds.

Foxhall took on a very strong Atherton Collieries side at Common Edge and lost 2-9, while Squires Gate Titans lost to Bury FC Boys and Girls Viperz 0-9.

Faring better for the Blackpool league were FC Rangers Blues ,who beat Radcliffe Borough Bulls 5-1, and Squires Gate Reds, beating last year’s finalist Ribbleton Greens 4-1 thanks to goals from Charlie Strachan, Anthony Cantley and two from Cian Turley.

In the Under-13s division, Kirkham Juniors Reds continued on their winning ways and stay top of the table with a 9-1 win at FC Rangers thanks to four goals from Liam Geraghty and three for Tom Watmough. Other scorers were Daniel Parker and Theo Cunliffe. A man of the match performance was put in by Kirkham’s Benny Dodd.

Poulton Town maintained second place by winning a very close match at Warton Typhoons 2-1 after strikes from Regan Malone and Thomas Powl.

Blackpool Rangers Tangerines’ 12-2 win at Wyre Juniors keep them in third place.

The Under-11s again played some very entertaining football and the improvement in their development could be seen in their passing and tackling.

They are a credit to their clubs and the league with their enthusiasm for the game and willingness to learn.

Blackpool FC Girls’ Under-14s were resounding 7-0 winners in their cup-tie at Euxton.

The first goal came after 10 minutes, when Natasha Hart burst through the Euxton defence and her cross picked out Tyra Vickers, who scored.

Five minutes later, Emily Webster crossed perfectly for Gracie Fern to tap in the second.

Lara Newell ran around the defence to make it three and Webster scored again a minute later.

Euxton attacked a couple of times but were stopped by the BFC defence.

Newell headed another goal and completed her hat-trick with a power shot after half-time.

Natalie Harris slotted the seventh goal and the solid Katie Holt was player of the match.

YMCA Under-12s overcame Poulton Town 5-3 in an excellent game of football despite the cold and wet conditions at Seafield Road.

The visitors started brightly with some impressive forward play, but after YMCA’s first two meaningful attacks they led 2-0.

Poulton deservedly pulled a goal back only for YMCA to add a further goal and take a 3-1 lead into the break.

They scored a fourth goal soon after the restart as play continued to swing from end to end but Poulton’s lively attacking play was rewarded with two more goals.

The visitors were unlucky to see two other fine efforts strike the crossbar before YMCA notched a fifth goal to secure victory.

Reece Henderson capped a fine performance for YMCA with a well taken hat-trick, with Ali Ruman and Luke Doherty also on target.

Poulton will consider themselves a little unlucky not to take anything from what was a highly entertaining contest in very unpleasant conditions.

YMCA Under-15s came out on top 9-5 against neighbours Lytham Juniors at a wet and blustery Park View Road.

YMCA had only 11 players available but started brightly, with some great passing and wing play, and they took the lead through Josh Dolby Armstrong.

Lytham soon equalised before strikes by Nathan Crook and Jack Robinson put YMCA 3-1 ahead.

Lytham reduced the deficit with a penalty and equalised with a good goal to make it 3-3 at half-time.

The second half saw YMCA add further goals from Robinson, Tom McCann, Jack Blackwell, Nathan Crook and a double from Liam Brown, including an outstanding strike from outside the box.

Despite finding themselves well behind, Lytham displayed great spirit and grabbed a couple more goals before the end.

Despite the unpleasant conditions, this was a highly entertaining game and a great credit to both teams.

Other games fell victim to waterlogged pitches.