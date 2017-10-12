Fylde coast youth football review: Blackpool and District League, girls' matches, YMCA

Squires Gate Under-14s continued their unbeaten start to the Blackpool and District Youth League season with a 9-1 victory over nearest rivals FC Rangers Blues at School Road.

A hat-trick for Joe Collins, a brace apiece from Dan Fryer and Imaan Hussain and a goal each for Angelo Di Vinci and Will Riding sealed the emphatic win.

Poulton FC recorded their first win of the season, 6-3 away at Kirkham Junior Blues.

Thornton Cleveleys Whites got a great win at home to FC Rangers 4-1 to join four other clubs tied on six points.

An inter-club match took place between Squires Gate Titans and Squires Gate Reds, which saw the Reds take the match and move up joint-second. Another club on six points are Foxhall, who proved too strong for South Shore Youth.

Kirkham Junior Reds stay top of the Under-13 division with victory at FC Rangers, the goals coming from Benny Dodd, Theo Cunliffe, Tom Watmough, a hat-trick from Daniel Parker and a magnificent four for the second week running from Liam Geraghty. Tom Snibson was man of the match.

FC Rangers continued playing to the end and scored through Lewis Fenton and Kaiser Mercer.

Poulton Town had a fine 4-1 home win over Wyre Juniors, with goals from Joe Barton, Ryan Malone, Kobe Moore and Keegan High. The Wyre consolation was a great strike by Dylan Copeland.

This keeps Poulton in top spot, with Blackpool Rangers three points behind after their win at St Annes Diamonds. Rangers’ goalkeeper produced the goal of the match when his long kick bounced over the head of his opposite number into the goal.

Rangers’ goals were scored by Zico Allan 2, Cameron Clemson 2, Thomas Collier, Oscar Earnshaw, Jamie Robinson, Jacob Johnson, Joshua Parkinson 2 and Joel Walker.

The Under-7s braved the weather and produced some good football that was a treat for the spectators.

The Under-11s continued their development games and produced some lovely football.

Despite the weather, they all enjoyed playing and learning the skills of the game.

The Under-18s saw Foxhall Hoops beat St Annes in a fixture far more competitive and hard-fought than the scoreline would suggest.

Indeed, St Annes were on top in the first half only for Foxhall to come more into the game in the second. The momentum swung and the goals flowed for Foxhall.

AFC Blackpool followed up their win the previous week with another over FC Rangers which lifted them into fourth place with a game in hand on two of the teams above them.

There were AFC hat-tricks for Callum Gellatly, Lee Casey and Elliot Cheetham, and further goals from Kieran Whitehouse, Adam Curran and Jacob Treasure.

The league wishes FC Rangers Blues, Squires Gate FC and Squires Gate Reds the best of luck in the Lancashire FA Cup on Sunday.

Blackpool FC Girls Under-14s were 5-2 winners over Wigan.

They started the game the stronger, with Tyra Vickers a constant threat down the right.

It took Blackpool 10 minutes to break the deadlock, when a diagonal through-ball from Lara Newell found Gracie Fern free to slot the ball home. Gracie got her second after turning her defender to place the ball in the right corner.

Blackpool continued the pressure and Vickers’ excellent first half play was rewarded as she curled the ball into the top corner from the right.

Lara was the quickest to react to a free-kick to turn the ball in from close range .

Athletic came out of the blocks the faster in the second half, scoring twice in 17 minutes.

But Blackpool reorganised and Fern finished the game with her hat-trick goal.

Blackpool FC Girls Under-13s returned to form with a display of intelligent, attacking football to beat Burnley 6-0 in the West Lancashire League. Captain Alice O’Brien and substitute Alicia Trewin scored two goals each, with Maddie Lewis and Anya Menzies adding a goal apiece for the home side.

Molly Groves was named player of the match for her composed performance and excellent distribution of the ball.

n Champions YMCA Under-14s suffered a third successive league defeat 6-0 at Euxton.

Euxton dominated the first half from the start and YMCA fell behind in the fifth minute.

It was 3-0 at half-time, though YMCA did show more commitment after the break.

However, they were caught on the break a number of times, allowing Euxton to add two further goals before YMCA’s consolation.

From a corner, Ellie McNally found Ellie Jones outside the box and she took a touch before striking a superb shot past the goalkeeper.

YMCA scored a sixth late on but can take heart from scoring their first goal of the season.

Goalkeeper Olivia Neal was excellent throughout and denied the home side on a number of occasions, with Ellie Jones and Madison Lucas both notable also.

YMCA Under-13s clinched a place in the fourth round of the Lancashire FA Cup with a fine all-round team display to defeat Leyland Albion 4-1 at an overcast but mild Seafield Road last Sunday.

The opening 10 minutes were evenly contested without either team creating many chances.

YMCA striker Noah Mawene went the closest to breaking the deadlock in the 15th minute when his shot hit the outside of the far post.

However, Mawene eventually opened the scoring when his close-range shot rifled the underside of crossbar before the ball nestled in the back of the net.

Five minutes later, Mawene grabbed his second to put YMCA firmly in the driving seat.

Just before the interval, YMCA stretched their lead further with a spectacular 35-yard strike by Kaiden Pirrie to make it 3-0 at the break.

Although Albion’s play was neat and tidy at times, YMCA remained in control and they scored their fourth when a fine team move was finished off by Owen McConnell before the visitors claimed a late consolation goal.

Pirrie, Mawene and Mitchell McCormack all impressed throughout.

YMCA Under-12s can have no complaint over their 3-1 defeat by Clifton Rangers Wasps at Seafield Road on Saturday.

The visitors were sharper from the off and soon took the initiative, scoring twice in the opening 10 minutes. They then capitalised on a poor clearance to increase their lead further.

YMCA eventually came more into the game and a strike by Luke Doherty reduced the arrears at the interval.

The home side competed much better after the restart and created more chances but Wasps always had the upper hand.