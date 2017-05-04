Fylde coast youth football review: Blackpool & District League and YMCA Girls

Poulton have the Gold Bond Blackpool and District Youth Football League Under-16 title in their sights and in their own hands.

This follows their 8-2 victory over Annes Greens on Sunday.

The win leaves them a point behind leaders Lytham Juniors Home Heat with a game in hand.

There were braces for Max Resina, Ryan Norman and Nathan Feeney and further goals from Sydney Sullivan and Ted Sarjantson. Lucas Kilgallon and Joseph Newell replied.

Rob Flanagan scored four as Spirit of Youth beat Warton Typhoons 10-3. Tyler Davison added a hat-trick, while Nathan Tolley (2) and Michael Kedenge also scored.

Will Dowbiggin(2) and Hugo Morris replied.

The Typhoons fared no better in midweek, beaten 13-0 by Kirkham.

Ben Rawcliffe scored five and there was a hat-trick each for James Findlay and Josh Sackfield. Matt Parker and Jake McLeod also scored.

The only game of the week in the Under-18s competition saw Fleetwood Town Rangers and St Annes share the spoils 1-1, with Rangers’ goal coming from Lucas Bradley.

Things are really hotting up in the Under-13 Alpha Gold division as BJFF Blades and Fleetwood Town, who are second and third respectively, drew 2-2 on Thursday.

Spencer Phillips and Harrison Giggal were on target for the Blades, while Alex McLoughlin and Taylor Joyce cancelled those goals out for Town,

Fleetwood then won 10-1 at Thornton Cleveleys Reds, with four goals from Alex McLoughlin.

Tyler Alunan, Dylan Alunan, Callum Van Bogerijan, Matthew Tomlinson, Taylor Joyce and an own goal brought up double figures, while Fraser Hallas replied.

Leaders Foxhall won 7-2 at Squires Gate on Friday, with braces for Kaiden Shorrocks, Dylan Henshall and Harry Melia.

Aiden Wright scored the other, and Danny Fryer and Jack Walker replied. It leaves Foxhall four points clear of Town and five ahead of the Blades, though both can overtake the leaders by winning their games in hand. A nervous finish is on the cards.

Thornton Reds also lost 4-1 at Poulton in the week, with Matthew Seal hitting a hat-trick. Aaron Pope scored too and Lewis Barnes netted for Poulton.

In the Silver division, Layton are just one win away from winning the league after Ryan Jones scored both goals in their 2-0 win against Lytham Maroons.

Layton were helped by heir title challengers playing out a 2-2 draw.

Jack and Adam Meadows scored for third-placed Thornton Cleveleys Whites in the 2-2 home draw with BJFF Vipers.

Harley Man and Jake Wilson were on target for the Vipers, who are the only side who can still catch Layton

Kirkham Blues beat Lytham Maroons 4-1 during the week courtesy of goals from Lewis Weaver(2), Fraser Burton and Airon McKenzie-Turner.

YMCA Girls’ Under-13s remain unbeaten in the North Valley and Burnley Unity League after a 15-4 away win over Finiscowles and Pleasington on Sunday morning.

The home side could only muster six girls, so YMCA agreed to play with seven rather than nine.

YMCA had plenty of chances early on but the home goalkeeper was outstanding and they hit the crossbar twice.

The home side took the lead against the run of play when they caught YMCA on the break.

Even so, leading scorer Isabelle Kells soon restored parity with a fine finish.

Feniscowles regained the lead from a long kick by their goalkeeper.

YMCA substitute Annabelle Jackson changed the game with her trickery and outstanding play, scoring a quickfire hat-trick to put here side 4-2 ahead.

Further goals from Kells and Jackson gave YMCA a 6-2 lead at the break.

YMCA came out for the second half with renewed purpose, and Kells and Jackson both netted another three goals.

Captain Ellie McNally was dominant in midfield and weighed in with two goals, while Honey Griffith ws also on target.

The home side netted two further consolation goals before YMCA completed the scoring thanks to an own goal after a good throw from McNally had caused havoc in defence.

In a good YMCA team display, Lara Pilling, Yasmine Menezes and Madison Lucas were all notable.