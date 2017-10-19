Fylde coast youth football round-up: Blackpool and District Youth League, YMCA, Blackpool FC Girls

Kirkham Juniors Reds U13s continued their recent good form in the Blackpool and District Youth Football League with an impressive 15-0 win against Wyre Juniors.

The visitors created several chances but were kept at bay by Kirkham thanks to a combination of good goalkeeping from Tommy Boustead and misfortune.

Kirkham’s goals came from Liam Geraghty (3), Tom Watmough (3), Ciaran Goodman (2), Benny Dodd (2), Daniel Rawcliffe (2), Daniel Parker, Theo Cunliffe and Saul Penn.

Poulton Town maintained their 100 per cent record and moved into second place with a 4-0 win over FC Rangers.

Thomas Powl netted a brace, while Alec Davies-Ward and Sean Davies-Ward got their names on the scoresheet too.

Elsewhere in the U13 section, Warton Typhoons beat a very competitive St Annes Diamonds side 4-1 to consolidate fourth place.

There was a very close encounter in the U14 section between FC Rangers and Poulton FC at Boundary Park, where a brace from Lewis Godley and a goal apiece from Mario Craescu and Connor Brown helped FC Rangers to run out winners 4-3 in an exciting contest.

Kirkham Junior Blues proved too strong for South Shore Youth, eventually running out 11-2 winners.

Lytham Junior Blues also saw off Squires Gate Titans 4-1 thanks to a hat-trick from Eryk Zogo, while Harvey Hampson netted for the Titans.

Squires Gate U14s continued their unbeaten record with a 12-1 win Thornton Cleveleys Whites.

Gate’s scorers were Imaan Hussain, who netted five, Jack Walker and Dan Fryer, both scoring twice, Fraser Burton, Will Riding and Finlay Greaves.

AFC Blackpool took on Kirkham Juniors in the U18 division and ran out 6-2 winners.

It was end-to-end in the first half but AFC Blackpool came into their own in the second half and proved too strong.

AFC Blackpool’s scorers were Lee Casey with four, Kiran Whitehouse and Adam Curran.

Elsewhere, there was a close affair between Foxhall Hoops and Staining Juniors, which ended with a 1-1 scoreline. James Healey netted Staining’s goal.

In the U14 Lancashire FA Cup third round, Squires Gate Reds clinched an impressive 3-0 win over Globe Bullough Park Bulls. Kian Turley scored two and Sheik Fedairo the other for the Reds.

In the other local match, FC Rangers Blues took on a very physical Colne Junior Blacks side losing out in the end 4-3.

Blackpool FC Girls Under-13s were 2-0 winners away to Town Green Girls in the West Lancashire Girls’ League.

Two first half goals from Molly Grove clinched victory against determined hosts.

Partnering Ashleigh Bradshaw in midfield, captain Alice O’Brien controlled the game and was named player of the match.

YMCA Under-15s were 3-0 winners over Clifton Rangers Wasps in a top of the table clash.

Both teams defied the strong wind to play some entertaining football. YMCA played into the wind in a first half of few chances, though Liam Brown made some good runs down the right.

Clifton pressed hard, forcing Kyle Ganson into a good save and hitting the outside of a post with a free-kick.

YMCA pressed forward in the second half and had a number of chances before Tom McCann drove forward from midfield and fired low and powerfully into the net.

The second quickly followed as Ganson’s long clearance found Nathan Crook, who slotted the ball under the advancing keeper. More good work from Crook saw him beat the right-back. His left-foot shot was saved but Liam Brown followed up to complete the scoring.

Man of the match McCann was outstanding as YMCA defeated a team that had won all five previous league games.

Poulton Town got the better of YMCA Under-12 5-1 after an evenly contested first half in which both teams created plenty of chances at Cottam Hall.

Town went into the half time break with a slender 1-0 lead, then started to turn their chances into goals in the second half. Luke Doherty was YMCA’s scorer, and both he and Ali Ruman were outstanding.

YMCA Under-16 defeated Ramsbottom 11-0.