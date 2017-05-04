Millfield overcome St Mary’s in cup for Fylde coast schools

The Blackpool Fylde and Wyre School Cup for Year 10 is under way and the first round encounter between St Mary’s and Millfield was the schools’ first meeting for many a year.

Both sides played some fine football and although DJ De La Cruz gave host school St Mary’s a lead which they held until half-time, Millfield hit back strongly in the second half to secure a 3-1 win as Conor Thompson scored twice and Sam Cross netted the other.

They will face St George’s in the second round.