Rosler has plan to stop Fleetwood slump

Fleetwood boss Uwe Rosler called for calm as he urged his players to pick themselves back up and go again at Bradford.

Town head to Valley Parade tomorrow having conceded 15 in their last five league games.

Having followed the 4-1 loss at Portsmouth with a 4-2 defeat at home to Southend on Saturday, Rosler said he knows what needs to be done to stop the rot.

Town’s head coach said: “We have a lot of character. We have a good group of people but now is really the first time we are looking like we are having difficulties, but that will happen in a long season.

“You will have periods when it is getting tough and you are looking around thinking where the points should come from, but we have qualities and I think everybody should remember that. We go again.

“We need to allow those players to make mistakes but it can’t go on forever.

“The first goal was so cheap and that put us on the back foot in a way that confidence levels are affected.

“But we don’t get too emotional. I think it is important that we keep calm and wake up and go again.

“Any football person who is watching football or works in football for many years will understand that of course we will have ups and downs more than last year, with the squad we have and what we have lost.

“I was prepared for that to be fair but we need to come out of those lows pretty quickly.”

Kyle Dempsey missed the game due to suspension after seeing red at Pompey but he will be back for tomorrow’s trip over the Pennines.

But his fellow midfielder Aiden O’Neill will be suspended after he was sent off on Saturday.

The loanee from Burnley’s was dispossessed by Ryan Leonard and O’Neill was dismissed for pulling the Shrimpers player back.

Rosler insisted the defeat against Southend was not because of Dempsey’s absence. He said: “We are not a one-man team. Kyle was a loss on Saturday, but losing that game and the manner in which we lost had nothing to do with Kyle.

“It was individual mistakes that were decisive for the outcome. The red card was decisive for the outcome of the game but that happens.

“I’m pretty calm. I know what we have to do and we will put that in action.

“Aiden is 19 years old. We cannot be too harsh on him because he is a good boy and a good player for us.

“Kyle is back now for the next game and we will get a plan.

“The most important thing is that the players are believing in themselves.

“We can put training sessions on and they can be fantastic in the week, but in the end we only prepare to perform on match day and on Saturday we were too nervous from the beginning. We lacked a little bit of experience.

“The players know. I didn’t need to say much after the game.

“Everyone is a little bit down and we have to pick ourselves up. Nobody else can do that for us.

“I think I put a little bit of pressure now on the experienced players because they have to really stand up in the way they perform and drag the younger ones with them.”