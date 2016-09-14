Fylde and Squires Gate under the weather

Squires Gate succeeded where Manchester City and AFC Fylde failed in seeing their match beat the weather last night – but they may wish they hadn’t after a heavy 4-1 home defeat by Padiham in the Hallmark Security League.

Gate had won their last premier division game 4-3 against Nelson – in between exits from the FA Cup and FA Vase – but last night were on the receiving end of a four-goal salvo.

While Gate struggled to hold the ball up front, Padiham had a valuable outlet up top in former Fylde striker James Dean.

The warning signs were clear after 10 minutes, when the visitors’ Aaron Taylor headed against the bar from Garry Hunter’s free-kick.

And two minutes later Padiham were ahead. Gate keeper Ben Fletcher raced out of his goal to clear the ball but fouled an attacker and Taylor converted from the penalty spot.

It could have been 2-0 moments later, when Taylor seized on a sloppy back-pass but Fletcher saved well low down.

Gate began to threaten as Mark Buchan’s shot from distance flew just wide and Alex McKendrick crossed dangerously

However, the home side were undone by two goals in the final five minutes before half-time.

First, Gate failed to cut out a cross from the right and Taylor tapped in his second from close-range.

And the visitors made it 3-0 on the stroke of half-time, when winger Coyne fired low past Fletcher following a brilliant run down the right.

Gate manager Danny Penswick brought on Brett Dawson and Jake Higham for the second half and they sparked a little life into the side. Even so, Padiham added a fourth on 54 minutes, when Dean capitalised on another loose pass in the Gate rearguard.

The hosts were given the slimmest of hopes on 66 minutes, when Buchan made it three goals in two games from the penalty spot.

The game petered out rather from there, though Padiham defender Marc Young could count himself lucky not to have been sent off following a rash challenge on Dawson.

Padiham have now joined mid-table Gate on 10 points but have played two games more.

Penswick’s side need to recover for Saturday’s visit to winless bottom club Cammell Laird 1907.

MARK ASHMORE

Gate: Fletcher, Stayte, Carroll, Penswick, B.Seear, Hall, Gibson, Mckendrick, Thornber, Buchan, Riley. Subs: Higham, Noblet, Dawson, Tanser, Richards.

Fylde’s match at Stockport County was called off over an hour before kick-off due to torrential rain in the Manchester area.

Although eight other matches in Vanarama National North went ahead, Fylde stay top on goal difference from Harrogate and have a game in hand on all their fellow top-five clubs.