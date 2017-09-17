Fylde coast cricket: Final weekend review

Palace Shield champions Garstang ended their season in winning style with an eight-wicket victory at Croston.

Danny Gilbert took a best-ever 7-22 as the hosts were dismissed for 63.

Garstang and premier division runners-up Fulwood and Broughton have until the end of the month to confirm whether they will be stepping up to the Northern League in place of Kendal and Lancaster.

Garstang captain Mark Walling said the players are due to make their final decision at a meeting this week.

South Shore will replace Freckleton in the Palace Shield premier division despite losing their final match to first division winners Longridge 2. New Longton will join them in the top flight, having brushed Fylde aside on the final day.

Kirkham and Wesham go up to division one despite a heavy defeat at BAC/EE Preston onthe final day.

Moore and Smalley Palace Shield results

Premier Division: Croston (63, D Gilbert 7-22, C Oosthuysen 3-31) lost to Garstang (69-2) by eight wickets, Freckleton (92, M Greenall 3-24, R McDowell 3-24) lost to Longridge (94-7, I Simpson 45no, D Fisher 4-33) by three wickets, Great Eccleston (149-9 P Booth 56no, T Wilson 5-27, D Jones 4-33) beat Penwortham (148-9, A Ryding 57, M Nadeem 4-39, J Jeffries 3-32) by one wicket, Thornton Cleveleys (85, T Wilkinson 5-35) lost to Eccleston (86-8, D Howard 5-24) by two wickets, Torrisholme (107) lost to Fulwood and Broughton (108-4) by six wickets.

Division One: Longridge 2 (119, N Wilkinson 40no,N Ashford 4-31, H Pazeer 4-32 ) beat South Shore (71, D Wilson 6-14) by 48 runs, New Longton (74-2) beat Fylde (69, C Hadfield 5-32) by eight wickets, Vernon Carus 2 (25-0) beat White Coppice (23) by 10 wickets.

Division Two: BAC/EE Preston (166-6, N Berry 64, I Jangar 59no) beat Kirkham and Wesham (51, O Austin 4-22, D Wilcock 3-8) by 115 runs

Lytham’s disappointing season in the Liverpool Competition ended on a low note as they were dismissed for 73 at Wallasey and lost by eight wickets.

Having been put in, Lytham’s meagre resistance was led by number five Josh Holden with 23.

However, the visitors were soon deep in trouble as 20-1 became 25-5 and the innings closed after 28.4 overs, five Lytham players having failed to score.

Chris Bourne bowled unchanged for 6-33 from 14.4 overs, while former England spinner Monty Panesar took 4-33 from nine.

Wallasey needed only 16 overs to reach a winning 77-2.

They finish eighth in the ECB premier league, one spot above Lytham.