Fylde coast cricket review: Northern Premier League, Lytham, Palace Shield

Blackpool climbed to the top of the Northern Premier on a weekend which saw the competition’s three Fylde coast teams all record comfortable wins.

A Blackpool side without a professional following the departure of the injured Anurag Verma and the failure to arrange a substitute for Saturday’s game nonetheless defeated Kendal by 112 runs at Stanley Park.

It wasn’t all plain sailing as Blackpool chose to bat and were dismissed for 164 with two deliveries remaining.

A far more modest total looked likely as the hosts stumbled to 56-6, Jason Dawes removing all Blackpool’s top four on his way to 6-44 from 13.4 overs.

Tom Jefferson made 39 but nobody’s else in the home side’s top six reached double figures.

Ben Howarth came in at number eight to steady Blackpool’s ship with 50 from 111 balls, including five fours and a six.

The wicketkeeper scored almost as many as the entire Kendal team as they were skittled out for just 52 with 5.3 overs remaining.

After Chris Baines had dismissed the openers, Josh Boyne took centre stage with outstanding return of 6-11 from 11 overs, his best of the season to date.

Blackpool moved to the top of the first division in place of champions Leyland. They lost by four wickets at Netherfield, who move up to second spot, four points behind Blackpool.

St Annes also won at home and are up to fourth after accounting for former leaders Chorley by a six-wicket margin. Captain Matt Grindley took five wickets for the second successive Saturday as the visitors were dismissed for 145 after choosing to bat.

Grindley dismissed Chorley’s top three for a combined scored of just 20 on his way to 5-53 from 17 overs, taking his tally for the season to 25.

Chorley captain Andrew Holdsworth put up most resistance with 38 at number seven, though his team were dismissed with almost nine overs remaining as Tom Higson chipped in with 3-17 from 5.1 overs.

Professional Matthew Breetzke then hit 56 from 77 balls to steer St Annes to victory at 146-4 with more than 13 overs remaining.

The South African’s second half-century in four innings included five fours and a six.

Since the derby defeat at Blackpool, Fleetwood have got their campaign back on track with two successive wins.

Barely half of Saturday’s 100 overs were needed to complete Saturday’s seven-wicket win at Morecambe, which lifted Fleetwood to seventh.

The home side were put in at Woodhill Lane and never got going. Despite Ashan Pryanjan’s 43, they were dismissed in just 29.1 overs for 94 as only one other player reached double figures.

Fleetwood’s bowlers shared the wickets, James Amor leading the way with 3-11 off seven overs. Joe Bell helped to polish off the tail to finish with 3-28 off eight.

Jarrod Coombe then got the Fleetwood reply off to a solid start with 32 and they required just over 21 overs to seal victory at 95-3.

Blackpool CC bowed out of the Royal London Club Championship at the third round stage with an 11-run defeat against Ormskirk on Sunday.

Blackpool were all out for 108 chasing the Liverpool Competition club’s 119.

Ormskirk will face Furness in the group four final in three weeks in their bid to qualify for the next stage.

Lytham secured their third victory of the Liverpool Competition season as hosts Formby collapsed on Merseyside.

It meant Lytham’s total of 174 was good enough for a 32-run win which lifted them to seventh in the ECB premier league.

Two days after being eliminated from the NatWest Club Twenty20 with a 20-run defeat by Southport and Birkdale, Lytham chose to bat but struggled to contend with former Lancashire spinner Gary Keedy, whose 6-68 from 25 overs prevented any major partnerships from developing.

Ben Saunders was the vistiors’ top scorer with 36 batting number three but Lytham were all out in 54.1 overs as Daniel Stanley supported Keedy with 3-29 from 7.1 overs.

Formby’s number three was also their top scorer as Sam Oldham hit seven boundaries in his 40 and shared in a second-wicket stand of 59 with wicketkeeper James Seward.

Indeed, there were no signs of the carnage to come as Formby looked in control at 116-2.

However, the hosts managed to score just 26 more as their last seven men in contributed just five between them .

Captain Danny Edwards was again in inspirational form for Lytham, his 4-39 from 18 overs taking the skipper to 30 victims for the season.

There was also a telling contribution from Toby Lester, with fine figures of 3-22 from 12.1 overs.

Formby, who were all out for 142 in 48.1 overs, are two spots below Lytham in ninth.

Garstang won the clash of the Palace Shield’s top two with an eight-run victory over Longridge.

It means Mark Walling’s side regain top spot in the premier division by a single point.

The skipper’s 47 and Michael Walling’s 51 set the home side up for a total which proved to be just beyond Longridge.

However, Great Eccleston slip two spots to fifth after their derby defeat at Thornton Cleveleys, while Freckleton fell to the bottom of the pile after losing at home to previously winless Rufford.

South Shore won the all-Fylde coast match at Norcross by 44 runs to hold third spot in division one.

Moore and Smalley Palace Shield results

Premier Division: Croston (151-9) beat Torrisholme (142-8) by nine runs, Freckleton (94, A Hogarth 39, R Lyon 4-30, D Hodge 3-18 ) lost to Rufford (118, G Ashcroft 42, B Bithell 3-27, A Hogarth 3-34)) by 24 runs, Garstang (198-7, Mi Walling 51, Ma Walling 47, I Simpson 6-52) beat Longridge (190-5, L Platt 70no, J McDowell 43) by eight runs, Penwortham (147) lost to Fulwood and Broughton (161-9) by 14 runs, Thornton Cleveleys (280-5, J Thomson 83, D Howard 74no, J Eade 44, J Jeffries 3-64) beat Great Eccleston (111, G Tirrell 5-41, D Howard 4-38) by 169 runs, Vernon Carus (144-5) beat Eccleston (143-9) by five wickets.

Division One: Fulwood & Broughton 2 (182-5) beat Whttingham & Goosnargh (178) by five wickets, Fylde (161, M Johnson 33, G Sharples 6-33) beat Withnell Fold (129, R Javeed 33, H Ardron 3-7) by 32 runs, Hoghton (267-8) beat White Coppice (109) by 158 runs, Longridge 2 (145-3) beat Garstang 2 (143-9) by seven wickets, New Longton (224-8) beat Vernon Carus 2 (186-7) by 38 runs, Norcross (186-9, C Parker 53, M Cowburn 5-44) lost to South Shore (228, D Jardine 110) by 44 runs

Division Two: BAC/EE Preston (178-7, D Billington 51, S Laycock 4-44) beat Wrea Green (133-8, O Austin 4-40, I Jangar 3-14) by 45 runs, Standish (123-4) beat Kirkham & Wesham (122) by six wickets.