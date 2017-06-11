Fylde coast cricket round-up: Lytham left to fly flag in LCB Knockout

Lytham Cricket Club have won through to the third round of the Lancashire Cricket Board Knockout with a 52-run home win over Littleborough, but Blackpool bowed out by a six-wicket margin at home to Prestwich.

ytham were put in by their Pennine League visitors at Church Road and were dismissed for 162 after 42.2 of their 45 overs.

New Zealander Michael Guptill-Bunce had his best innings yet for Lytham, with six fours and two sixes in his 78, but only one of his team-mates managed to score more than 10 as the innings fizzled out

Littleborough could only make 110 in reply from 40.4 overs as skipper Dan Edwards took 4-24 from eight overs and Ryan Maddock 3-15 from 6.4.

Having reached 101-4, Littleborough were able to add only a further nine runs and Lytham will visit Bolton club Egerton in the third round on July 2.

Blackpool were put into bat by Prestwich at Stanley Park and were restricted to 144-8 from their 45 overs.

A bigger total looked on the cards as Ciaran Johnson and Matthew Houston put on 61 for the opening wicket.

Johnson was the top scorer with 37 from 68 balls but wickets began to fall fast and Blackpool were soon on the back foot at 106-6,

The Manchester club then required fewer than half their allotted overs to reach their victory target but looked unlikely to do so after slipping to 18-3.

However, opener Gihahan Cloete then shared in a stand of 67 for the fourth wicket with Ryan Stanbury to put the visitors firmly back on target.

And although the other members of the top four scored just eight between them, Cloete would carry his bat for 52 from 91 deliveries to see Prestwich home at 147-6 from 22 overs, despite Chris Baines 3-16 from four overs. Prestwich will face Norden in the third round next month.

The entire Northern Premier League programme was wiped out . Chorley’s first divisiion clash with Netherfield was the only match to start and that was abandoned inside six overs.

In the Moore and Smalley Palace Shield, every match in the top four divisions was abandoned.