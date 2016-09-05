Fylde go for maximum impact in FA Cup

AFC Fylde have been drawn away to Alfreton Town in the second qualifying round of the FA Cup

The sides have met once already in the Vanarama National League North - the Coasters won at Alfreton 5-3 on August 23.

The tie will be played at the Impact Arena on September 17.

