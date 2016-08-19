Fylde’s Tiger test in final pre-season run-out

Fylde RFC complete their preparations for the National One season on Saturday, when Sedgley Tigers visit the Woodlands (3pm).

The sides met at the Tigers’ Park Lane in pre-season 12 months ago, when over 100 points were scored and Fylde ran out 63-38 winners.

It will be Fylde’s second and final run-out before the league season begins at home to Birmingham Mosely on September 3.

Fylde had their first run-out last weekend, a chastening 81-0 defeat away to Premiership club Sale Sharks at Heywood Road.

The Tigers, named Lancashire Senior Club of the Year in June, had a fine 2015-16 season, finishing as runners-up in National Two (North) but missing out on promotion to Old Albanian in a play-off.

Sedgley may include former Fylde players Steve Collins, Juan Crous, Mike Waywell and young talents Curtis Strong and Callum McShane in their squad.

There are Sedgley connections in the Fylde ranks too – Chris Briers, Adam Lewis and head coach Paul Arnold have all spent periods at Park Lane.

Former Tigers number eight Matt Lamprey has moved to The Woodlands this summer and will be up against his old team-mates.

Fylde supporters will look forward to seeing the other new players who have joined the club this summer.

These include lock Jack Turley (formerly with Heriots), centre Scott Armstrong (Birmingham Moseley), England Counties Under-20s fly-half Jack Harrison (Harper Adams University and Peebles RFC) and wing James Bailey (Southport).

The Fylde squad is as follows, with all 22 players likely to feature at some point in proceedings .

Forwards: Adam Lewis, Tom Burtonwood, Jonny Wild, Nick Grey, Jack Turley, Matt Lamprey, Evan Stewart, David Fairbrother, Danny Maher, Matt Garrod, Paul Arnold, Mark Goodman, plus one more to be confirmed.

Backs: Greg Nicholls, Jack Harrison, Oli Brenand, Scott Armstrong, Chris Briers, Anthony Bingham, Jordan Dorrington, Callum Wilkinson, James Bailey.