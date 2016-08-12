Olympic silver for Fylde coast rugby product Bibby

The final may have proved a match too far but GB rugby sevens hero and Olympic silver medallist Dan Bibby is still the hero of Kirkham Grammar School.

The former Fylde fly-half starred in GB’s shock run to the Rio final, guaranteeing a medal with a 7-5 win over South Africa in the semi-finals.

And although GB were overpowered 43-7 by Fiji in last night’s final, they will be hailed as heroes on their return hom, particularly at KGS.

Aled Trenhaile, head of rugby at the school, first coached Bibby there as a 16-year-old.

He said Bibby had paid the school the ultimate compliment by stating that what he learned there as a youngster had enabled him to earn a place on the plane to Rio and carve out a successful sevens career at international level.

Aspull-born Bibby, now a full-time sevens player, started off as a Lancashire B player at KGS and Trenhaile said: “I am over the moon to see how well Dan has done.

“He is a very intelligent player as well as being individualistic.”

The Olympic final proved a very one-sided affair, with pre-tournament favourites Fiji scoring five first-half tries to lead 29-0 at the break