Fylde’s Rowe ready to pit wits against United’s ‘Class of 92’

AFC Fylde welcome Salford City to their new Mill Farm stadium tonight, with both sides protecting unbeaten records in Vanarama National League North (7.45pm)

Hoping to continue his own scoring streak for AFC Fylde is Danny Rowe, who bagged four in the 5-3 win at Alfreton on Saturday.

However, he is refusing to get carried away.

The frontman, who now has six for the season, said: “I’m very happy. It moves me up in the goal charts and it was a good, all-round performance from myself and the team. But most importantly we got the win, so nothing else really matters.

“I’m joint top-scorer now (with Halifax’s Tom Denton) but it doesn’t really bother me. There is still a long way to go.

“I always want to win the golden boot but it’s not the be all and end all.

“It’s the same with league position – it’s a the end of the season when you want to be top, and if I’m top of the goal charts too then I’ll be happy. “Bringing Brendon (Daniels) to the club will certainly help me get more goals in the box this year.

“He can put in a great delivery. He likes to stay out wide and whip in crosses, and hopefully I can get on the end of a few.”

The Coasters have scored 11 goals in the last two matches, but Rowe admits manager Dave Challinor was less than impressed with the first-half performance.

“The manager laid into us at half-time and rightly so. We were poor.

“We shouldn’t be going away from home, scoring twice and still being behind at half-time. “All of their goals were preventable.

We did well after the break and won comfortably. We must put a run together now.”

The only match Fylde have failed to win this season was the opener at Mill Farm, where Brackley Town held them to a 1-1 draw.

Rowe said: “That game didn’t quite go to plan, so we can put that right tonight.”