Goal machine Rowe at full power for Fylde

AFC Fylde striker Danny Rowe is enjoying the time of his life after an incredible start to the season.

Rowe has netted 14 goals in nine games – double the tally of any other player in National League North.

Having hit his third hat-trick of a sensational season in Tuesday’s 4-1 victory over Curzon Ashton, Rowe’s personal tally tops the goal total of nine clubs in the division!

The frontman is well on course to overhaul last season’s 24 league strikes and hopes his purple patch continues.

Rowe said: “I have never started a season this well. My goal record has always been decent here but nothing like this. It is usually towards the end of season that I have started adding a few more. I just want to carry this on.”

Not one of the 27-year-old’s goals has come from the penalty spot, though Rowe has a full inventory of different strikes.

“I used to play a few different positions,” he explained. “I used to play in midfield and sometimes from the left, so I’m comfortable picking the ball up in deeper areas, rather than just waiting for chances like a normal striker. That said, if I can get tap- ins too I am more than happy.”

The victory over Curzon, coupled with Salford City dropping points against 10-man Halifax Town, left the Coasters back on top of the table.

Rowe added: “Even though we have had some frustrating results, if you’d offered us this points total and position at the beginning of the season we’d definitely have taken it.

“We got ourselves a bit down when we dropped points against Gloucester at the weekend, but we have won games that maybe we would have taken a draw from, so it evens itself out.

“Most people probably expected us to draw with Halifax and beat Gloucester, but how we get the points doesn’t really matter.

“We have gone back to the top of the league and that’s exactly where we want to be.”

The Coasters further bolstered their roster of strikers ahead of the Curzon game by signing former Wigan Athletic attacker Ryan Jennings.

The 21-year-old spent time on loan with Accrington Stanley, Cheltenham Town and Grimsby Town last season, winning promotion from the National League with the Mariners before being released by Wigan in June.

Jennings appeared as a late substitute for the Coasters in Tuesday’s victory at Mill Farm.

