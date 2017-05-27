Lancashire captain Croft’s first games for Lytham

Lancashire captain Steven Croft is expected to make his first appearances for Lytham Cricket Club over this holiday weekend.

Croft is set to make his Liverpool Competition debut at Leigh today before playing at Lytham’s Church Road home for the first time against second-bottom Southport and Birkdale on Monday.

Lytham are only three places above S&B in the ECB premier division, having lost all but one of their first five matches.

Lytham stalwart Anthony Mulligan told The Gazette: “Steven’s arrival couldn’t be more timely. We have been playing well and running teams close without quite getting over the line.”

Croft is available because Lancashire aren’t in action until the Roses match at Headingley begins on Friday.