Match report: Longridge 125ao, Furness 128-2

ECB National Club

Despite two fantastic wins in the competition already the home tie against Furness CC proved a bridge too far.

Longridge batted first and Joshua McDowell (4) was first out with the score on 22.

He was followed by Zac Christie (7), James Whitehead (18) and Dan Wilkinson (1) as they were reduced to 74-4 by their visitors.

Once again it was Luke Platt who stood out for the home side but, when he was bowled for 44 to leave them on 99-5, the innings fell away.

Platt’s departure was the first of four wickets to fall for only one run as Tom Howarth was dismissed first ball, Neil Holden was out for 10 and Jonathan Millward also failed to score as Longridge collapsed to 100-8.

Kyle Helm (9) and Ian Simpson (10) added 25 for the ninth wicket before both were dismissed to leave Longridge defending a paltry 125 all out.

That was never going to be enough as the visitors cruised home, chasing down their total in 29 overs for the loss of only two wickets.

The first of those was Lewis Gribbin, trapped LBW by Millward for 24 following an opening partnership of 38.

Nathan Waterston (23) was the other man to go when he was caught and bowled by Howarth to leave Furness 71-2.

That was as good as it got for Longridge as Scott Pearcey (43 not out) and Mark Daly (26 not out) took Furness to victory.