AKS takes sport into the community

Sport plays a major role in the life of AKS and now this passion is being taken out into the community with two projects.

Mark Moretti, a sports coach and Head of Community Sports Engagement at AKS, is working to develop a Community Sports programme.

Mark has set up two netball groups, one for girls (aged 5-11) and a Back To Netball group for ladies.

The group for younger girls entails fun sessions involving all the basic throwing and catching skills, while also aiming to nurture a knowledge and love of the game. The Back to Netball group is tailored towards ladies who wish to rekindle their childhood memories of playing netball or just want to get fit and active and to meet new people.

These sessions are open to ladies of any age, and all the players who have so far got involved have made great progress, gaining confidence, fitness and passion for the game. The Back to Netball programme, backed by England Netball, is also benefitting AKS’ year 11-13 students, who attend to gain further experience. They are reaping the rewards in their school team’s performances.

The girls aged 16-18 also help to coach ladies and umpire the games, aiding their own personal development and confidence as young sportswomen.