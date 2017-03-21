Fylde coast hockey end-of-season report: Lytham St Annes, Blackpool, Rossall

Lytham Ladies’ firsts produced some of their finest hockey this season as they were 5-1 winners against Leyland and Chorley.

They had a bit of a shaky start when conceding an early goal but they turned around the game.

Jen Rawlinson opened the scoring for Lytham before two goals from Georgia Perkins made it 3-1.

They went 4-1 up when Rawlinson and Amie Knighton combined for Perkins to beat the keeper before a perfectly-executed penalty corner saw Perkins get her fourth and complete the scoring.

The seconds dominated from the first whistle in their 4-0 win against Witton Warriors.

Excellent passing meant it wasn’t long before Lytham got a short corner from which Jasmine Wright scored a fabulous goal.

That goal upped the spirits as Lytham continued to improve, making it 2-0 when Lauren Gibbons swept the ball home.

Lytham continued to dominate with the third goal coming from Heidi Pearson.

Witton played very defensively in the second half, making it slightly more challenging for Lytham to score.

However, they carried on working hard until the end with Pearson scoring again.

The ladies’ fourths were also 4-0 winners against Lancaster Ladies.

Lytham started with 10 players and, at half-time, the score was a hard fought 0-0.

Early in the second half, Lytham lost another player to injury, taking them down to nine, but they fought tenaciously.

They scored twice within five minutes, both from Minnie Rogers, who then completed her hat-trick while Tasha Webster was also on target.

The men’s first team came from a goal down to defeat City of Manchester 2-1.

Having gone behind and lost Gaz Sym to injury, Lytham got back on level terms when Louis Weir hit a reverse shot into the roof of the net.

Late in the first half Weir found the net with another well struck reverse effort.

The second half was very different, Lytham losing shape but able to hold off the Manchester attacks.

They could have added to their lead as tom Evans won a penalty flick which saw the keeper save Neil Mallalieu’s well-placed shot.

Manchester won a late penalty corner but the ball was cleared before they held possession well in the corners, denying Manchester any possession until the whistle.

The men’s seconds were relegated to division five as they took a 13-1 hammering against Kirkby Lonsdale’s firsts.

It means they will face their thirds, who ended the season with an 8-0 loss against league leaders Blackburn.

The first half saw Lytham concede two early goals but play was then even before Blackburn then scored two further goals in the opening 15 minutes of the second half.

The last quarter saw the visitors dominate to make the scoreline comprehensive.

Joe Craig made some excellent saves in goal while Aaron Gee showed some good skills in defence.